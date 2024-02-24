Marianne Vos outsprints Lotte Kopecky to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, outsprinting Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx-Protime) in the sprint of a group of four, with Lidl-Trek's Elisa Longo Borghini and Shirin van Anrooij in third and fourth.
In her first-ever participation, the 36-year-old veteran closely followed Kopecky when the world champion attacked on the Muur van Geraardsbergen, closing the gap to solo frontrunner Longo Borghini over the climb with Van Anrooij.
Kopecky tried to shake off her companions on the Bosberg, but Vos was very attentive and was right on her wheel. Van Anrooij and Longo Borghini returned after the climb and tried to play their strength in numbers by attacking in turn, but in the end, Van Anrooij led the group onto the finishing straight.
Longo Borghini launched a long sprint, but Vos accelerated out of Kopecky's slipstream to take the win.