Marianne Vos outsprints Lotte Kopecky to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Image 1 of 21 Marianne Vos wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Marianne Vos at the start of the 16th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Balsamo and Lidl-Trek competes during the 16th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Maaike Colje and Marieke Meert compete in the breakaway during the 16th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Letizia Borghesi competes during the 16th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering at the start of the 16th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lotte Kopecky lines up in her world champion's jersey at the16th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Balsamo at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Marieke De Groot and Ana Vitoria Magalhaes and Maaike Colje compete in the breakaway during the 16th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Cofidis lead the field at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) Sara Martin at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Nina Kessler at at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daniek Hengeveld at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lotte Kopecky at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Nina Buijsman competes passing through a cobblestones sector during the 16th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini attacks at at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Shirin Van Anrooij at at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Longo Borghini solo at at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Longo Borghini, Lotte Kopecky, Shirin Van Anrooij and Marianne Vos in the breakaway at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Longo Borghini, Lotte Kopecky, Shirin Van Anrooij and Marianne Vos in the breakaway at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Longo Borghini, Lotte Kopecky, Shirin Van Anrooij and Marianne Vos in the breakaway at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, outsprinting Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx-Protime) in the sprint of a group of four, with Lidl-Trek's Elisa Longo Borghini and Shirin van Anrooij in third and fourth.

In her first-ever participation, the 36-year-old veteran closely followed Kopecky when the world champion attacked on the Muur van Geraardsbergen, closing the gap to solo frontrunner Longo Borghini over the climb with Van Anrooij.

Kopecky tried to shake off her companions on the Bosberg, but Vos was very attentive and was right on her wheel. Van Anrooij and Longo Borghini returned after the climb and tried to play their strength in numbers by attacking in turn, but in the end, Van Anrooij led the group onto the finishing straight.

Longo Borghini launched a long sprint, but Vos accelerated out of Kopecky's slipstream to take the win.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling