Marianne Vos outsprints Lotte Kopecky to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Elisa Longo Borghini takes third, Shirin van Anrooij fourth in four-up breakaway sprint in Ninove

Jump to:
Image 1 of 21
Dutch Marianne Vos of Team Visma-Lease a Bike celebrates as she crosses the finish to win the women's one-day cycling race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (UCI World Tour), 127,1km from Gent to Ninove, Saturday 24 February 2024. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Marianne Vos wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2024(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, outsprinting Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx-Protime) in the sprint of a group of four, with Lidl-Trek's Elisa Longo Borghini and Shirin van Anrooij in third and fourth.

In her first-ever participation, the 36-year-old veteran closely followed Kopecky when the world champion attacked on the Muur van Geraardsbergen, closing the gap to solo frontrunner Longo Borghini over the climb with Van Anrooij.

Kopecky tried to shake off her companions on the Bosberg, but Vos was very attentive and was right on her wheel. Van Anrooij and Longo Borghini returned after the climb and tried to play their strength in numbers by attacking in turn, but in the end, Van Anrooij led the group onto the finishing straight.

Longo Borghini launched a long sprint, but Vos accelerated out of Kopecky's slipstream to take the win.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1