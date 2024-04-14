Marianne Vos wins Amstel Gold Race after Lorena Wiebes celebrates too soon

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Visma-Lease a Bike rider claims victory with late bike throw

Jump to:
Image 1 of 8
Marianne Vos
Marianne Vos pips Lorena Wiebes to Amstel Gold Race victory(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the Amstel Gold Race, throwing her bike perfectly to beat Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) on the line in a group sprint after a shortened race. Ingvild Gåskjenn (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) finished third.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1