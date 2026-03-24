Paris-Roubaix Femmes past winners

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Past winners 2021-2025

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot celebrates with both arms raised on the velodrome of Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot won Paris-Roubaix Femmes in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Paris-Roubaix Femmes winners

Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike

2024

Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime

2023

Alison Jackson (Can) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

2022

Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

2021

Lizzie Deignan (Gbr) Trek-Segafredo

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