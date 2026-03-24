Paris-Roubaix Femmes past winners
Race-histories
By Cycling News published
Past winners 2021-2025
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Year
Rider Name (Country) Team
2025
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
2024
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime
2023
Alison Jackson (Can) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
2022
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
2021
Lizzie Deignan (Gbr) Trek-Segafredo
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