Lorena Wiebes wins Ronde van Drenthe for a record fourth year in a row

Image 1 of 2 Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) makes it four in a row (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) biding her time in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won her fourth consecutive Ronde van Drenthe, becoming the sole record winner of the Dutch classic. In the uphill sprint on the cobbles of the VAMberg, Wiebes easily distanced Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck).

After a long solo break by Valerie Demey (VolkerWessels) was caught, an attack by Pieterse with one lap to go led to a strong front group of eight riders that also included Balsamo and Wiebes, but they were reeled in again by the peloton, setting up the sprint finish.

“It has become one of my favourite races. It didn’t go well in 2019, but since 2021 it has gone very well. The sprint is a bit different. But Christine [Majerus] rolled out the red carpet for me and dropped me off at the start of the cobbles, and when I launched my sprint and looked behind I saw the gap, that was great,” Wiebes recounted the uphill sprint.

Majerus and Wiebes had been part of the front group on the final lap but were brought back by the peloton.

“At first we thought it was the winning move, but then we heard from the car that several teams were chasing in the peloton. We looked around and could see them very close behind,” said Wiebes.

“It was a bit nervous in the peloton because of the wind, but in the end, it did less damage than we expected. I was at the front the whole race, we had a clear tactic and I had said before the race that I wanted to win, and the team delivered very well."

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling