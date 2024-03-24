Gent-Wevelgem Women: Lorena Wiebes beats Elisa Balsamo in sprint photo finish

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Head-to-sprint battle ends cobbled Classic as Consonni takes third

Jump to:
Image 1 of 22
WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 24 LR Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team LidlTrek Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD WorxProtime and Chiara Consonni of Italy and UAE Team Adq sprint at finish line to win the race during the 13rd GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2024 Womens Elite a 1712km one day race from Ieper to Wevelgem UCIWWT on March 24 2024 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Photo finish narrowly won by Lorena Wiebes (centre) edging out Elisa Balsamo(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won Gent-Wevelgem Women in a photo finish, outsprinting Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) with a perfectly-timed bike throw after the final attacker, Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez), was brought back on the final kilometre. Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) took third place.

When world champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) attacked on the final ascent of the Kemmelberg, only Wiebes and Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) could stay with her, but the three riders did not push their advantage, and the chasing peloton came back with s26km to go.

None of the attacks that followed on the run-in to Wevelgem lasted long, Lidl-Trek closing down most of them, and in the end, Kopecky led out Wiebes for a sprint victory.

“I am really happy to finally win it, it took a few years. The team did an amazing job, we tried to make it a hard race, and we succeeded, but it wasn’t hard enough. I made some mistakes in the sprint, but luckily it was just enough,” said Wiebes after taking her first Gent-Wevelgem victory in her sixth participation.

“I had a little bit of a premonition, but I couldn’t be 100% sure. Better not to celebrate than to celebrate too early,” Wiebes looked back on the sprint where neither she nor Balsamo knew who had won until they saw the photo-finish.

“It was a great lead-out. I had 100% confidence in Lotte. We have done great things already this season, and next week it will be for Lotte again,” Wiebes promised to repay the favour to her teammate in the Tour of Flanders.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1