Gent-Wevelgem Women: Lorena Wiebes beats Elisa Balsamo in sprint photo finish

Image 1 of 22 Photo finish narrowly won by Lorena Wiebes (centre) edging out Elisa Balsamo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes edges out Elisa Balsamo to win Gent-Wevelgem Women 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Balsamo of Lidl-Trek (left) congratulates race winner Lorena Wiebes of Team SD Worx-Protime after the photo finish (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) The peloton charges to the finish in Wevelgem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Grace Brown of FDJ-Suez surged to the front with 2km to go (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Shirin Van Anrooij of Lidl-Trek shows major effort on one of the many cobbled climbs (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Chloe Dygert (CanyonSRAM Racing) made the climb of the Kemmelberg in a front group in the US national champion's jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Noemi Ruegg of EF Education-Cannondale battles on a cobble climb alongside Elisa Balsamo of Lidl-Trek (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Puck Pieterse of Fenix-Deceuninck rides in the Women's WorldTour young blue jersey at the front of the main group (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Emma Norsgaard of Movistar Team attacks (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) The breakaway was eventually caught with 78km to go (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Lieke Nooijen of Visma-Lease A Bike, Amandine Fouquenet of Arkea-BB Hotels, Katia Ragusa of Human Powered Health, Julie Van De Velde of AG Insurance-Soudal Team and Giorgia Vettorello of Team Roland compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) World Champion Lotte Kopecky rides with teammate Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx-Protime) on first half of race (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Zoe Backstedt (Canyon-SRAM Racing Team) competes during 171.2km one-day race (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) The peloton during the 171.2km one-day race to Wevelgem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) The view of wind creating havoc with peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) competes on early kilometres (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale) works her way through team cars (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Lotte Kopecky of Team SD Worx-Protime competes in the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Echelons forming in the peloton during windy conditions (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) A general view of the peloton passing through flat roads on first half of race (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) 2024 Gent-Wevelgem Women race podium (L to R): Second-placed Elisa Balsamo of Lidl-Trek, winner Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx-Protime and third-placed Chiara Consonni of UAE Team ADQ (Image credit: Getty Images / ERIC LALMAND / Belga / AFP)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won Gent-Wevelgem Women in a photo finish, outsprinting Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) with a perfectly-timed bike throw after the final attacker, Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez), was brought back on the final kilometre. Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) took third place.

When world champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) attacked on the final ascent of the Kemmelberg, only Wiebes and Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) could stay with her, but the three riders did not push their advantage, and the chasing peloton came back with s26km to go.

None of the attacks that followed on the run-in to Wevelgem lasted long, Lidl-Trek closing down most of them, and in the end, Kopecky led out Wiebes for a sprint victory.

“I am really happy to finally win it, it took a few years. The team did an amazing job, we tried to make it a hard race, and we succeeded, but it wasn’t hard enough. I made some mistakes in the sprint, but luckily it was just enough,” said Wiebes after taking her first Gent-Wevelgem victory in her sixth participation.



“I had a little bit of a premonition, but I couldn’t be 100% sure. Better not to celebrate than to celebrate too early,” Wiebes looked back on the sprint where neither she nor Balsamo knew who had won until they saw the photo-finish.



“It was a great lead-out. I had 100% confidence in Lotte. We have done great things already this season, and next week it will be for Lotte again,” Wiebes promised to repay the favour to her teammate in the Tour of Flanders.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling