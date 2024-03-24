Gent-Wevelgem Women: Lorena Wiebes beats Elisa Balsamo in sprint photo finish

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won Gent-Wevelgem Women in a photo finish, outsprinting Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) with a perfectly-timed bike throw after the final attacker, Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez), was brought back on the final kilometre. Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) took third place.
When world champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) attacked on the final ascent of the Kemmelberg, only Wiebes and Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) could stay with her, but the three riders did not push their advantage, and the chasing peloton came back with s26km to go.
None of the attacks that followed on the run-in to Wevelgem lasted long, Lidl-Trek closing down most of them, and in the end, Kopecky led out Wiebes for a sprint victory.
“I am really happy to finally win it, it took a few years. The team did an amazing job, we tried to make it a hard race, and we succeeded, but it wasn’t hard enough. I made some mistakes in the sprint, but luckily it was just enough,” said Wiebes after taking her first Gent-Wevelgem victory in her sixth participation.
“I had a little bit of a premonition, but I couldn’t be 100% sure. Better not to celebrate than to celebrate too early,” Wiebes looked back on the sprint where neither she nor Balsamo knew who had won until they saw the photo-finish.
“It was a great lead-out. I had 100% confidence in Lotte. We have done great things already this season, and next week it will be for Lotte again,” Wiebes promised to repay the favour to her teammate in the Tour of Flanders.