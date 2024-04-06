Paris-Roubaix Femmes: World Champion Lotte Kopecky wins thrilling breakaway sprint to take victory

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Elisa Balsamo second, Pfeiffer Georgi third, Marianne Vos fourth in Roubaix Velodrome

Jump to:
Image 1 of 46
Team SD Worx - Protime's Belgian rider Lotte Kopecky celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the fourth edition of the women's Paris-Roubaix one-day classic cycling race, 148,5km between Denain and Roubaix, on April 6, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
Lotte Kopecky wins Paris Roubaix Femmes 2024(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won Paris-Roubaix Femmes in the sprint of a group of six, going through the outside lane and getting ahead on the finishing straight to take the first Paris-Roubaix for her team. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1