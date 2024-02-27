Le Samyn des Dames: Vittoria Guazzini wins from break

Image 1 of 10 Victoria Guazzini celebrates after crossing the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Victoria Guazzini at the front of the peloton early in the race (Image credit: Getty Images) The breakaway, containing Guazzini, Anniina Ahtosalo and Christina Schweinberger (Image credit: Getty Images) Linus Scheitinger (Storck - Metropol) after a crash in the early part of the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Victoire Berteau ahead of the race start (Image credit: Getty Images) Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) and Charlotte Kool (Team dsmfirmenich-PostNL) on one of the race's cobbled sectors (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton in the early kilometres of the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale) in an early breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale) in an early breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Noemi Ruegg (EF Education-Cannondale) on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-Suez) powered to victory in the small group sprint at Le Samyn des Dames 2024 after riding a tactically perfect final 10km.

With the peloton closing quickly behind, the Italian was part of a group of five that battled it out for the victory in Dour after bridging the gap to the original breakaway trio with Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck).

Schweinberger settled for third on the day after trying to open the final sprint up early, overtaken by the more powerful Guazzini and Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility) during the final run to the line.

Guazzini was third on both of her previous appearances at the Belgian one-day race, but went one better this time out with her fourth professional victory.

“I’m really happy because it’s the third time that I came here and the last two years I was third,” Guazzini said after the finish.

"Two years ago I made a mistake, I didn't launch my sprint after I was in the break and the bunch came back,” she said referring to the 2022 race where she and Shirin van Anoroij (Lidl-Trek) were caught by Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) and the bunch in the final 150 metres.

Guazzini described the win as a “big relief” having had significant injury problems in 2023 after fracturing her pelvis during a recon for Paris-Roubaix Femmes which put her out of action for two months.

Aude Biannic (Movistar) led the peloton in ahead of Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) just five seconds down in the end, but Guazzini committed herself at the front after bridging with Schweinberg, knowing she was probably still the fastest in the group.

“It’s always a bit hard to cooperate because if you waste too much energy, you are tired for the sprint but I didn't want to risk it,” she said. “I was confident, knew the final and just wanted to push until the end.

“In the end, I saw they were coming and we weren’t going too fast so I was like ‘maybe they are coming’ but you have to believe and I did it and I’m so happy.”

Fifth on the day was the earliest rider to make a breakaway stick, Anneke Dijkstra (VolkerWessels), who rode a great race to hang on once the trio were caught by Guazzini and the Austrian.

The duo that rejoined the front had originally been a trio but unfortunately, Lotto Dstny’s Wilma Aintila crashed 13km from the finish and played no part in the final. The Finnish rider went down after navigating a cobbled corner in what were treacherous wet and slippy conditions.

Results

