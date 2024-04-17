La Flèche Wallonne: Stevie Williams dominates decisive Huy ascent for signature win

Image 1 of 16 La Flèche Wallonne 2024: Stephen Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) on the winning attack (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) on a solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images) A miserable peloton chases behind Ben Healy (Image credit: Getty Images) Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) on his own (Image credit: Getty Images) Bruno Armirail leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images) A soggy peloton on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Getty Images) Riders chase through the cars on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Getty Images) James Whelan (Q36.5) leads the breakaway amid a snow flurry (Image credit: Getty Images) Dark clouds signal the weather is about to change for the worse (Image credit: Getty Images) Cameron Wurf leads the peloton in the early part of the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Riders head through the brassica fields (Image credit: Getty Images) The canopy is already full in April (Image credit: Getty Images) Alan Jousseaume (TotalEnergies) leads the early breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) La Fleche Wallonne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) James Whelan leads the early move (Image credit: Getty Images) Michael Matthews and Brandon Rivera suffer in the rain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stephen Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) soared to the biggest win of his career on the steep slopes of the Mur de Huy to score the victory at La Flèche Wallonne.

The Welshman powered home in the final metres of the steep slopes of the 1.3km climb to beat Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Samsic) and Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-Dstny) to the line at the end of the attritional 199km race.

More to come...

Results

