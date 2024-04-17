La Flèche Wallonne: Stevie Williams dominates decisive Huy ascent for signature win
Vauquelin second, Van Gils third after harsh day in wet, wintry weather
Stephen Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) soared to the biggest win of his career on the steep slopes of the Mur de Huy to score the victory at La Flèche Wallonne.
The Welshman powered home in the final metres of the steep slopes of the 1.3km climb to beat Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Samsic) and Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-Dstny) to the line at the end of the attritional 199km race.
More to come...
Results
