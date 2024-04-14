Tom Pidcock edges out Marc Hirschi to win Amstel Gold Race
Tiesj Benoot third, Mathieu van der Poel distanced in final kilometres
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) won Amstel Gold Race after edging out Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), Tiesj Benoot (Visma-Lease A Bike) and Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-QuickStep) in a four-up sprint.
The quartet were part of an initial twelve-man move that took shape over the top of the Eyserbosweg with 35km remaining, and they pressed clear of their breakaway companions over the penultimate climb of the Geulhemmerberg.
By that point, it was already clear that overwhelming favourite Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) would not repeat his dramatic comeback win of 2019. The world champion and his team missed the decisive move over the Eyserbosweg, and with eleven squads represented in front, they never truly looked like getting back on terms.
Pidcock was the obvious favourite in the winning move, and he appeared eager to get to the line alone, perhaps mindful of his near miss in 2021. The Briton attempted to forge clear alone on the last haul up the Bemelerberg, and though he was unable to shake off Benoot et al, his effort did help to ensure that the chasers – which included Bauke Mollema (Lidl-Trek), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) and an impressive Paul Lapeira (Decathlon-AG2R) – would not get back on.
Benoot tried to surprise Pidcock and Hirschi with an attack beneath the flamme rouge, but he was unable to get a gap. A flagging Vansevenant, meanwhile, seemed content to guarantee at least a fourth-place finish, and the Belgian led out the sprint from distance.
Pidcock’s turn of speed proved enough, though Hirschi pushed him all the way. Benoot took the third step of the podium, while Vansevenant held off the rapidly-closing Lapeira for fourth.
More to follow…
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
