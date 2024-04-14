Tom Pidcock edges out Marc Hirschi to win Amstel Gold Race

Image 1 of 17 Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) wins Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) leads Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Getty Images) Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) leads late race attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the main group (Image credit: Getty Images) Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and Mikkel Honore (EF Education EasyPost) have a small gap (Image credit: Getty Images) Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and Mikkel Honore (EF Education EasyPost) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Louis Vervaeke (Soudal QuickStep), Mikkel Honore (EF Education EasyPost), and Paul Lapeira (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) attack during Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Vito Braet (Intermarche-Wanty) and Louis Vervaeke (Soudal QuickStep) make another attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Peloton climbs the Cauberg (Image credit: Getty Images) Alexander Hajek (Bora hansgrohe), Zeb Kyffin (TDT Unibet), Tosh Van Der Sande (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Enzo Leijnse (dsmfirmenich PostNL) in a breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Fans cheer on the riders climbing the Gulperbergweg (Image credit: Getty Images) Ineos Grenadiers set the pace at the front of the field (Image credit: Getty Images) Peloton raced 253km from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt (Image credit: Getty Images) Field races past a windmill (Image credit: Getty Images) Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche Wanty) adjusts his kit during the race (Image credit: Getty Images) The early breakaway group included Tosh Van der Sande (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images) Team presentation for Mathieu van der Poel and Alpecin Deceuninck at the start in Maastricht (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) won Amstel Gold Race after edging out Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), Tiesj Benoot (Visma-Lease A Bike) and Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-QuickStep) in a four-up sprint.

The quartet were part of an initial twelve-man move that took shape over the top of the Eyserbosweg with 35km remaining, and they pressed clear of their breakaway companions over the penultimate climb of the Geulhemmerberg.

By that point, it was already clear that overwhelming favourite Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) would not repeat his dramatic comeback win of 2019. The world champion and his team missed the decisive move over the Eyserbosweg, and with eleven squads represented in front, they never truly looked like getting back on terms.

Pidcock was the obvious favourite in the winning move, and he appeared eager to get to the line alone, perhaps mindful of his near miss in 2021. The Briton attempted to forge clear alone on the last haul up the Bemelerberg, and though he was unable to shake off Benoot et al, his effort did help to ensure that the chasers – which included Bauke Mollema (Lidl-Trek), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) and an impressive Paul Lapeira (Decathlon-AG2R) – would not get back on.

Benoot tried to surprise Pidcock and Hirschi with an attack beneath the flamme rouge, but he was unable to get a gap. A flagging Vansevenant, meanwhile, seemed content to guarantee at least a fourth-place finish, and the Belgian led out the sprint from distance.

Pidcock’s turn of speed proved enough, though Hirschi pushed him all the way. Benoot took the third step of the podium, while Vansevenant held off the rapidly-closing Lapeira for fourth.

Results

