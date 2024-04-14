Tom Pidcock edges out Marc Hirschi to win Amstel Gold Race

By Barry Ryan
published

Tiesj Benoot third, Mathieu van der Poel distanced in final kilometres

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) wins Amstel Gold Race
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) wins Amstel Gold Race(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) won Amstel Gold Race after edging out Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), Tiesj Benoot (Visma-Lease A Bike) and Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-QuickStep) in a four-up sprint.

