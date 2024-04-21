Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Grace Brown wins breakaway sprint to claim Monument victory

Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) won Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes after spending half of the race in a breakaway. In a group of six that formed in the downhill towards Liège, the Australian came from behind to outsprint Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime).
Brown was part of a group of eight that formed just after the Côte de Stockeu, chasing solo escapee Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) and catching her on the Col du Rosier. On the Côte de La Redoute, Brown, Élise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM), and Kim Cadzow (EF Education-Cannondale) emerged as the strongest three, still two minutes ahead of the peloton.
A furious chase brought the gap down to under a minute before the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, where Longo Borghini attacked, taking Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) with her.
In a gripping final in which Brown almost crashed in a roundabout, the two groups came together. Niewiadoma and Chabbey took turns attacking, and Niewiadoma came onto the finishing straight with a tiny gap. Longo Borghini closed this and launched her sprint, but Brown came from behind and passed the Italian champion on the final metres to win.
“It’s an amazing day. I wanted to be in the break, we always know that a strong break can go in the middle section of the race, and we worked really well together. I felt like I’m at my limit on the climbs towards the end, but once I survived Roche-aux-Faucons, I thought ‘it’s on’,” said Brown.
“I was a little bit stressed. I locked up and almost crashed, but thankfully, I saved it and caught back on to the group. Then I just had to try to calm myself and be patient for the final,” she said, describing the roundabout with 6.8km to go that almost spelled the end of her chances.
“It’s been a tough spring for me, and then this week, finally, I started feeling like my old self. I said to the team that I feel good for Liège, it’s a race that I had good memories from already, so I’m really happy that we could pull it off today,” Brown finished.