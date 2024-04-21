Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Grace Brown wins breakaway sprint to claim Monument victory

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Australian beats Elisa Longo Borghini and Demi Vollering

Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) won Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes after spending half of the race in a breakaway. In a group of six that formed in the downhill towards Liège, the Australian came from behind to outsprint Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime).

