La Flèche Wallonne: Powerful attack nets Kasia Niewiadoma victory atop Mur de Huy

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Canyon-SRAM rider beats Demi Vollering and Elisa Longo Borghini

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) won the Flèche Wallonne Femmes, sitting on the wheel of Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) until the last 200 metres and reacting to an acceleration by Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek). 

