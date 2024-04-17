La Flèche Wallonne: Powerful attack nets Kasia Niewiadoma victory atop Mur de Huy

Image 1 of 30 Kasia Niewiadoma wins La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Katarzyna Niewiadoma wins La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Fem van Empel signs world champion jersey at the start of La Flèche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Longo Borghini at the start of La Flèche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Fem van Empel and Visma-Lease a Bike at La Flèche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Elynor Backstedt at the start of La Flèche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during La Flèche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton passing through landscape La Flèche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Sara Martin (Movistar), Julie van de Velde (AG Insurance-Soudal) and Elena Hartmann (Roland) in the breakaway at La Flèche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton at Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images) Sara Martin (Movistar), Julie van de Velde (AG Insurance-Soudal) and Elena Hartmann (Roland) in the breakaway at La Flèche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Julie Van De Velde during Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images) Eva van Agt attacks during the 27th La Fleche Wallonne Femmes 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 27th La Fleche Wallonne Femmes 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 27th La Fleche Wallonne Femmes 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Julie Van der Velde and Sara Martin in the breakaway at La Flèche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Lotte KopeckyLa Flèche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering at La Flèche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Grace Brown chasing the breakaway at La Flèche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Lotte Kopecky and Demi Vollering at La Flèche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Pauliena Rooijakkers and Grace Brown in the chase group at La Flèche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) La Flèche Wallonne: Powerful attack nets Kasia Niewiadoma victory atop Mur de Huy (Image credit: Getty Images) La Flèche Wallonne: Powerful attack nets Kasia Niewiadoma victory atop Mur de Huy (Image credit: Getty Images) Kasia Niewiadoma attacks to take the victory atop Mur de Huy at Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images) Lotte Kopecky finishes 15th on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Getty Images) Marta Cavalli finishes 9th on the Mur de Huy at Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering, Kasia Niewiadoma and Elia Longo Borghini on the Mur de Huy at Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images) Kasia Niewiadoma attacks to win on the Mur de Huy at Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images) Evita Muzic finishes 4th on the Mur de Huy at Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images) Niewiadoma pulls away from Vollering and Longo Borghini on the Mur de Huy at Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) won the Flèche Wallonne Femmes, sitting on the wheel of Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) until the last 200 metres and reacting to an acceleration by Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek).

Niewiadoma quickly pulled ahead and opened a gap on the other two, and although Vollering came closer again on the final metres, but Niewiadoma raised her right arm as she crossed the line first.

The breakaway was reeled in on the last ten kilometres, and there were several attacks in the final. Riejanne Markus (Team Visma-Lease a Bike) was first onto the Mur de Huy but was quickly caught as Vollering set the pace from the bottom.



Soon, only Niewiadoma, Longo Borghini, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal), Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNL), and Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) could follow the Dutch champion, and the latter three had to leave a gap eventually.



250 metres from the line, Niewiadoma came alongside Vollering but waited to make a move until Longo Borghini accelerated on the other side of the road. Then the Polish allrounder kicked into gear and sprinted away from the two others, holding her advantage to the finish line.

“It means a lot. I have experienced a lot of failures and a lot of second and third places, but I never stopped believing that, as a team, we can win another race. I really hope that this race will inspire a lot of people to just keep believing, keep pursuing their dreams, because the reward is always there waiting for us,” Niewiadoma said after her first individual road victory since June 2019.

“The race was super brutal because as we started, it started to rain so hard, and the temperature dropped very low, but deep inside I knew that this is my day, I just felt it somehow. And the weather conditions were on my side because I always benefit from hard races like this. As a team, we just stayed positive even though we were all shaking from the cold, everyone was there for each other, and my teammates were amazing, bringing me warm clothes so I could change and just remain focused on the final,” the 29-year-old thanked her teammates after a cold and rainy race.



When asked what it was like to beat last year’s winner, Vollering, Niewiadoma referenced the Amstel Gold Race finish in which Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) was beaten after celebrating too early.

“I thought, ‘I am not going to celebrate even a centimetre before the line!’ I didn’t want to waste energy looking around; I just gave my best because I knew that that’s all I wanted to do: just sprint for the victory. As of right now, I just want to enjoy today, and maybe tomorrow or on Friday, we will start thinking about Sunday, but after four years of not winning, this is the most important thing on my mind right now,” she wanted to enjoy her victory before focusing on Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

More to follow...

Results

