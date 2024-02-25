Wout Van Aert wins three-up sprint to claim victory in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne debut

Image 1 of 15 Wout Van Aert wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout Van Aert wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Cyclists pictured during a fall during the Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) The pack rides during the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) The pack of riders pictured in action during the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Belgian Jasper De Buyst of Lotto Dstny and Belgian Dries De Bondt of Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale Team pictured in action during the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Team Visma-Lease a Bike's Wout van Aert competes during the breakaway at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lotto Dstny's Belgian cyclist Jasper De Buyst (L) competes during the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout van Aert, Tim Wellens and Oier Lazkano in the breakaway at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout van Aert, Tim Wellens and Oier Lazkano in the breakaway at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout van Aert, Tim Wellens and Oier Lazkano in the breakaway at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout van Aert, Tim Wellens and Oier Lazkano in the breakaway at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout van Aert, Tim Wellens and Oier Lazkano in the breakaway at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout van Aert, Tim Wellens and Oier Lazkano in the breakaway at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert completed another sweep of Opening Weekend for Visma-Lease A Bike after he outsprinted Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) and Oier Lazkano (Movistar) to win Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

A day after Jan Tratnik’s victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Visma-Lease A Bike again dictated the terms of engagement here, with the Dutch squad whittling down the peloton on the climb of Le Bourniquet before Van Aert launched what proved to be the winning move on the Mont Saint Laurent with 87km still to race.

Van Aert was joined by Wellens, Lazkano and New Zealander Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) and they quickly established a working alliance and a clear lead.

Pithie was later shaken loose by another Van Aert acceleration on the Trieu, but the leading trio continued to stretch out their advantage. They led a chasing group containing Pithie, Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) and Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease A Bike) by three minutes as they entered the final 30km.

Van Aert’s speed meant he was looked the likely winner as the kilometres ticked by, and he calmly shut down an attack from Wellens with 4km to go. Lazkano, who had been flagging in the finale, gamely attacked inside the flamme rouge, but his effort served only to provide an extended lead-out for Van Aert, who coolly dispatched Wellens in the sprint.

Visma-Lease A Bike’s dominance was sealed by European champion Christophe Laporte, who won the sprint for fourth after Mohoric et al were caught on the finishing circuit.

More to follow…

Results

