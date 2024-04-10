Brabantse Pijl: Benoît Cosnefroy turns podium performances into victory in Overijse

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Dylan Teuns second, Tim Wellens third in breakaway sprint

Jump to:
Image 1 of 13
Benoit Cosnefroy wins the 2024 Brabantse Pijl.
Brabantse Pijl: Benoît Cosnefroy turns past podium places into victory(Image credit: Getty Images)

A powerful sprint from a seven-rider breakaway has netted Benoit Cosnefroy a resounding victory in De Brabantse Pijl, succeeding his teammate Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale Dorion Godon as winner of the mid-week Belgian Classic.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1