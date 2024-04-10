Brabantse Pijl: Benoît Cosnefroy turns podium performances into victory in Overijse
Dylan Teuns second, Tim Wellens third in breakaway sprint
A powerful sprint from a seven-rider breakaway has netted Benoit Cosnefroy a resounding victory in De Brabantse Pijl, succeeding his teammate Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale Dorion Godon as winner of the mid-week Belgian Classic.
Cosnefroy crossed the line with a comfortable advantage ahead of Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) and former winner Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates).
After a fast and furious opening segment of the hilly, cobbled one-day race in central Belgium failed to produce any breakaways with an advantage higher than two minutes, Wellens, Teuns and Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) finally eked out a minimal gap in the final 35 kilometres.
Joined by four more riders as the finish and final climb of 22 short punchy ascents, approached, Van den Berg attempted a long-distance attack, only to be caught 500 metres from the line.
Teuns’ young teammate Joseph Blackmore led out the sprint, only for Cosnefroy to come past and clinch his fourth win of the season.
“I’m very pleased finally to get this,” Cosnefroy, three times a podium finisher in Brabantse Pijl but only a winner for the first time in 2024, said afterwards. “I made a gesture [pointing at the ground] like that because I feel like this is a second home for me.
“It’s never easy to win a race, but I had good legs this morning. I felt like I was one of the favourites. But when I got in the group of seven, it was ideal for me, and when Van den Berg tried to go clear, I was actually pleased because I thought—great, that’s one less rider for the sprint.
“In the final, I got on Dylan’s wheel because I knew he was the fastest of those left, and when he went for it, I was worried that he might have got it. But there was a headwind, and I could find a bit more to come past him.”
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1