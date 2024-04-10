Brabantse Pijl: Benoît Cosnefroy turns podium performances into victory in Overijse

Image 1 of 13 Brabantse Pijl: Benoît Cosnefroy turns past podium places into victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Benoit Cosnefroy on the attack at Brabantse Pijl 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tim Wellens leads the breakaway at Brabantse Pijl 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Quinten Hermans and Benoit Cosnefroy in the lead breakaway at Brabantse Pijl 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Benoit Cosnefroy and Tim Wellens in the breakaway at Brabantse Pijl 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Benoit Cosnefroy and Tim Wellens at Brabantse Pijl 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Marijn van den Berg, Tim Wellens, and Dylan Teuns compete in the breakaway at Brabantse Pijl 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda at Brabantse Pijl 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Brabantse Pijl 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Race winner Benoit Cosnefroy at Brabantse Pijl 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) The podium at Brabantse Pijl 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Benoit Cosnefroy wins at Brabantse Pijl 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Dylan Teuns, Benoit Cosnefroy and Tim Wellens celebrate on the podium at Brabantse Pijl 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A powerful sprint from a seven-rider breakaway has netted Benoit Cosnefroy a resounding victory in De Brabantse Pijl, succeeding his teammate Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale Dorion Godon as winner of the mid-week Belgian Classic.

Cosnefroy crossed the line with a comfortable advantage ahead of Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) and former winner Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates).

After a fast and furious opening segment of the hilly, cobbled one-day race in central Belgium failed to produce any breakaways with an advantage higher than two minutes, Wellens, Teuns and Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) finally eked out a minimal gap in the final 35 kilometres.

Joined by four more riders as the finish and final climb of 22 short punchy ascents, approached, Van den Berg attempted a long-distance attack, only to be caught 500 metres from the line.

Teuns’ young teammate Joseph Blackmore led out the sprint, only for Cosnefroy to come past and clinch his fourth win of the season.

“I’m very pleased finally to get this,” Cosnefroy, three times a podium finisher in Brabantse Pijl but only a winner for the first time in 2024, said afterwards. “I made a gesture [pointing at the ground] like that because I feel like this is a second home for me.

“It’s never easy to win a race, but I had good legs this morning. I felt like I was one of the favourites. But when I got in the group of seven, it was ideal for me, and when Van den Berg tried to go clear, I was actually pleased because I thought—great, that’s one less rider for the sprint.

“In the final, I got on Dylan’s wheel because I knew he was the fastest of those left, and when he went for it, I was worried that he might have got it. But there was a headwind, and I could find a bit more to come past him.”

Results

