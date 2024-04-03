Scheldeprijs Women: Lorena Wiebes continues unbeaten record with sprint win

By Dani Ostanek
published

Charlotte Kool in second as Martina Fidanza rounds off podium

Jump to:
Image 1 of 9
SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 03 Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD WorxProtime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 112th Scheldeprijs 2024 Womens Elite a 1305km one day race from Schoten to Schoten on April 03 2024 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Marc Van HeckeGetty Images
Lorena Wiebes celebrates her fourth victory and unbeaten record at Scheldeprijs Women(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) beat Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) for the second year in a row at Scheldeprijs in a battle of the peloton’s top sprinters capturing her fourth title in a row at the race.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1