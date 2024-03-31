Tour of Flanders Women: Elisa Longo Borghini wins breakaway sprint to take second Flanders victory

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Lidl-Trek rider beats Kasia Niewiadoma and teammate Shirin van Anrooij into second and third

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) won her second Tour of Flanders after her 2015 victory, winning the sprint of three riders ahead of Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek).

