Tour of Flanders Women: Elisa Longo Borghini wins breakaway sprint to take second Flanders victory
Lidl-Trek rider beats Kasia Niewiadoma and teammate Shirin van Anrooij into second and third
Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) won her second Tour of Flanders after her 2015 victory, winning the sprint of three riders ahead of Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek).
Niewiadoma and Longo Borghini attacked from a chase group on the Paterberg and closed the gap to Van Anrooij 12km from the finish line in the outskirts of Oudenaarde, and the three worked together to hold off the five remaining chasers.
On the final kilometre, Van Anrooij led out the group and started the sprint. Niewiadoma came past, but Longo Borghini then passed her to win. Nine seconds later, Marianne Vos (Team Visma-Lease a Bike) took fourth place in a sprint of five.
“I would like to thank my coach, Paolo Slongo, my husband, Jacopo [Mosca], the entire team for the way they supported me today. The girls were really good and the staff in the car were super supportive when I had a crash because of a flat tyre.
"It’s just amazing, Shirin was a motorbike. We can be proud, first and third in a race like this, it’s a huge team performance. And to our chef Mirko, I did it for the crostata,” Longo Borghini said after the finish.
“I let SD Worx do most of the work, and then Jeroen Blijlevens in the team car said: ‘on the Paterberg, you can try to go’. I knew Niewiadoma was really keen to go, and when I turned back, we were just two. I was like, ‘OK, now full gas to the top and I win this’. Shirin was waiting. We know that our strength is in the team, and this was a planned team move,” she explained why she went after her own teammate in the final.
“This is really different. I won with the tricolore on my shoulder, and I’m a more mature woman. I was just a kid when I won back in 2015, now I can realise it more and am more conscious of what I’ve been achieving,” said the Italian champion.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
