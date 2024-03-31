Tour of Flanders: Mathieu van der Poel smashes Monument with massive solo victory

By Peter Stuart, Barry Ryan
published

Luca Mozzato takes second, Nils Pollit moves up to third as Michael Matthews is relegated for dangerous sprinting

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took an astounding solo victory at the Tour of Flanders 2024 when he rode away from the field with 45km remaining to stretch out to a winning margin of 1:02.

