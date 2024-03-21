Elisa Balsamo beats Charlotte Kool to win Classic Brugge-De Panne

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Daria Pikulik third in bunch sprint into De Panne

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won the Classic Brugge-De Panne, taking her second victory in the race after winning the 2022 edition. Balsamo outsprinted Charlotte Kool (dsm-firmenich PostNL) on the Zeelaan in De Panne, with Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health) rounding out the podium in third place.

There were several breakaways during the flat race, the last coming from Nina Buijsman (FDJ-SUEZ), who was reeled in by dsm-firmenich PostNL with 6.5 kilometres to go. 

The Dutch team then set up an ideal lead-out train, but Balsamo jumped from Kool's wheel and had the higher speed, easily beating Kool to the line.

More to follow...

Results

