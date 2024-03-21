Image 1 of 24 Elisa Balsamo beats Charlotte Kool to win Classic Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images) FDJ SUEZ sign in at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton split around a road median while racing Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lotta Henttala (EF Education-Cannondale) at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lauretta Hanson and Elisa Balsamo at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Elynor Backstedt in the peloton at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lucinda Brand racing at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Emma Norsgaard a pre-race favourite at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tara Gins in the breakaway at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Letizia Borghesi attacks at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Aude Biannic, Gladys Verhulst-Wild attack during Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lisa Van Helvoirt and Alessia Vigilia attack at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lotta Henttala assisted by the team car due to a shoe problem during Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lotta Henttala forced to change shoes due to a problem with her previous racing shoes at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Elynor Backstedt competes during the 7th Womens Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Nina Buijsman goes on a solo attack at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Nina Buijsman goes on a solo attack at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Nina Buijsman goes on a solo attack at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Nina Buijsman goes on a solo attack at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Team dsmfirmenich PostNL organise leadout train at the end of Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Final 3km at Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Balsamo beats Charlotte Kool to win Classic Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won the Classic Brugge-De Panne, taking her second victory in the race after winning the 2022 edition. Balsamo outsprinted Charlotte Kool (dsm-firmenich PostNL) on the Zeelaan in De Panne, with Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health) rounding out the podium in third place.

There were several breakaways during the flat race, the last coming from Nina Buijsman (FDJ-SUEZ), who was reeled in by dsm-firmenich PostNL with 6.5 kilometres to go.

The Dutch team then set up an ideal lead-out train, but Balsamo jumped from Kool's wheel and had the higher speed, easily beating Kool to the line.

Results

