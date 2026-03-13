Tour of Flanders Women past winners

Race-histories
By published

Past winners 2004-2025

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 06: (L-R) Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease a Bike on second place, race winner Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx - Protime and Liane Lippert of Germany and Movistar Team on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 22nd Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2025 - Women&amp;apos;s Elite a 168.9km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde / #UCIWWT / on April 06, 2025 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
The 2025 podium (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Past winners

Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime

2024

Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita} Lidl-Trek

2023

Lotte Kopecky (BEL) SD Worx

2022

Lotte Kopecky (BEL) SD Worx

2021

Annemiek van Vleuten (Med) Movistar

2020

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans

2019

Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Virtu Cycling

2018

Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans

2017

Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb

2016

Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels-Dolmans

2015

Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle-Honda

2014

Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels-Dolmans

2013

Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo-Liv Giant

2012

Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-Ais

2011

Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Nederlands Bloeit

2010

Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team

2009

Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Columbia-Highroad

2008

Judith Arndt (Ger) Team High Road Women

2007

Nicole Cooke (GBr) Raleigh Lifeforce Pro Cycling Team

2006

Mirjam Melchers-van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team

2005

Mirjam Melchers-van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team

2004

Zoulfia Zabirova (Rus) Team Let's Go Finland

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