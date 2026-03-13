Tour of Flanders Women past winners
Past winners 2004-2025
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Year
Rider Name (Country) Team
2025
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime
2024
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita} Lidl-Trek
2023
Lotte Kopecky (BEL) SD Worx
2022
Lotte Kopecky (BEL) SD Worx
2021
Annemiek van Vleuten (Med) Movistar
2020
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2019
Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Virtu Cycling
2018
Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans
2017
Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
2016
Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels-Dolmans
2015
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle-Honda
2014
Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels-Dolmans
2013
Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo-Liv Giant
2012
Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-Ais
2011
Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Nederlands Bloeit
2010
Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
2009
Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Columbia-Highroad
2008
Judith Arndt (Ger) Team High Road Women
2007
Nicole Cooke (GBr) Raleigh Lifeforce Pro Cycling Team
2006
Mirjam Melchers-van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2005
Mirjam Melchers-van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2004
Zoulfia Zabirova (Rus) Team Let's Go Finland
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