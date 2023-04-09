Spring Classics 2023

Everything you need to know in Cyclingnews' comprehensive companion to cycling's major Spring Classics

The Spring Classics 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images Sports)

2022 Spring Classics roundup

2023 Spring Classics winners
Race NameWinner
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite WomenLotte Kopecky
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad EliteDylan van Baarle
Omloop van het HagelandLorena Wiebes
Kuurne-Brussel-KuurneTiesj Benoot
Le Samyn des DamesMarta Bastinaelli
Le SamynMilan Menten
Strade Bianche WomenDemi Vollering
Strade BiancheTom Pidcock
Miron Ronde van DrentheLorena Wiebes
Nokere Koerse WomenLotte Kopecky
Danilith Nokere KoerseTim Merlier
Milano - TorinoArvid de Kleijn
Grand Prix de Denain - Porte du HainautJuan Sebastián MOlano
Milan-San RemoMathieu van der Poel
Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di CittiglioShirin van Anrooij
Oxyclean Classic Brugge-De PannePfeiffer Georgi
Oxyclean Classic Brugge-De PanneJasper Philipsen
E3 Saxo Bank ClassicWout van Aert
Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders FieldsChristophe Laporte
Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders FieldsMarlen Reusser
Dwars door Vlaanderen WomenDemi Vollering
Dwars door VlaanderenChristophe Laporte
Tour of Flanders WomenLotte Kopecky
Tour of FlandersTadej Pogačar
Scheldeprijs WomenLorena Wiebes
ScheldeprijsJasper Philipsen
Amstel Gold RaceTadej Pogačar
Amstel Gold Race Ladies EditionDemi Vollering
De Brabantse Pijl WomenSilvia Persico
De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche BrabançonneDorian Godon
Paris-Roubaix FemmesAlison Jackson
Paris-RoubaixMathieu van der Poel
La Flèche Wallonne FéminineDemi Vollering
La Flèche WallonneTadej Pogačar
Liège-Bastogne-LiègeRemco Evenepoel
Liège-Bastogne-Liège FemmesDemi Vollering
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

