Demi Vollering takes photo-finish win at Strade Bianche women

Image 1 of 13 Team SD Worx's took a 1-2 win, requiring a photo finish to show Vollering as winner (Image credit: Getty Images) The SW Worx 1-2 photo finish (Image credit: Getty Images) The SW Worx 1-2 photo finish (Image credit: Getty Images) Kristen Faulkner on her long solo breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) A horse on the course created some early concern for Vollering, however she safely passed the loose animal (Image credit: Getty Images) Vollering attacked the main group within the last 20km (Image credit: Getty Images) Kristen Faulkner on the attack in the early kilometres of the race (Image credit: Getty Images) The early gravel sections of the Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton setting out from Siena (Image credit: Getty Images) Former winner Lotto Kopecky at the race start (Image credit: Getty Images) Kristen Faulkner on her solo breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The stunning Tuscan landscape of Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) has won the women's Strade Bianche in a photo-finish sprint against her own teammate Lotte Kopecky. The two riders joined forces on the final gravel sector, Le Tolfe, when Kopecky attacked out of a group of favourites and bridged to Vollering who had attacked a few kilometres earlier.

Together, they closed a one-minute gap on Kristen Faulkner (Team Jayco-AlUla) who had gone solo with 32 km to go, reaching the US rider on the steep Via Santa Caterina and going past her.

Vollering was first to the corner at the top of the climb, Kopecky went past 300 metres from the finish, but Vollering came back on the Piazza del Campo and won the teammates' sprint with a well-timed bike throw.



More to follow...

