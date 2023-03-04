Demi Vollering takes photo-finish win at Strade Bianche women

By Lukas Knöfler
published

SD Worx takes a 1-2 on the podium as Kristen Faulkner settles for third after a long breakaway

SIENA ITALY MARCH 04 LR Lotte Kopecky of Belgium on second place and the race winner Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx cross the finish line during the Eroica 9th Strade Bianche 2023 Womens a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena 318m StradeBianche on March 04 2023 in Siena Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Team SD Worx's took a 1-2 win, requiring a photo finish to show Vollering as winner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) has won the women's Strade Bianche in a photo-finish sprint against her own teammate Lotte Kopecky. The two riders joined forces on the final gravel sector, Le Tolfe, when Kopecky attacked out of a group of favourites and bridged to Vollering who had attacked a few kilometres earlier.

Together, they closed a one-minute gap on Kristen Faulkner (Team Jayco-AlUla) who had gone solo with 32 km to go, reaching the US rider on the steep Via Santa Caterina and going past her.

Vollering was first to the corner at the top of the climb, Kopecky went past 300 metres from the finish, but Vollering came back on the Piazza del Campo and won the teammates' sprint with a well-timed bike throw.

More to follow...

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

