Classic Brugge-De Panne: Jasper Philipsen prevails on day of rain and misery
Alpecin-Deceuninck rider tops Kooij, Lampaert
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) emerged from the cold, rain and wind to win Classic Brugge-De Panne from a break of four riders.
The Belgian sprinter beat Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Yves Lampaert (Soudal-QuickStep), with Frederik Frison (Lotto-Dstny) fourth.
Lampaert refused to work in the attack because Fabio Jakobsen was behind in the chase group but Soudal-QuickStep's illogical tactics were cruelly exposed, with the Belgian team also forced to lead the chase.
However, the catch never came and so Jakobsen could only win the sprint for fifth and no doubt ask why Lampaert went with the attack.
More to come!
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
As it happened: crosswind carnage at the Classic Brugge-De Panne
Best road bike helmets of 2023 - Safe, comfortable, fast, and stylish
Classic Brugge-De Panne: Jasper Philipsen prevails on day of rain and misery