Classic Brugge-De Panne: Jasper Philipsen prevails on day of rain and misery

By Stephen Farrand
published

Alpecin-Deceuninck rider tops Kooij, Lampaert

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) emerged from the cold, rain and wind to win Classic Brugge-De Panne from a break of four riders.

The Belgian sprinter beat Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Yves Lampaert (Soudal-QuickStep), with Frederik Frison (Lotto-Dstny) fourth.

Lampaert refused to work in the attack because Fabio Jakobsen was behind in the chase group but Soudal-QuickStep's illogical tactics were cruelly exposed, with the Belgian team also forced to lead the chase.

However, the catch never came and so Jakobsen could only win the sprint for fifth and no doubt ask why Lampaert went with the attack.

