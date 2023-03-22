Classic Brugge-De Panne: Jasper Philipsen prevails on day of rain and misery

Image 1 of 18 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) wins the 2023 Classic Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) wins the 2023 Classic Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) wins the 2023 Classic Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) looks back at his breakaway companions (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Yves Lampaert, Olav Kooij, Jasper Philipsen and Frederik Frison made the winning move in the Classic Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Bert Van Lerberghe is one of four Soudal-QuickStep riders in the breakaway with under 24km to go (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Lead group led by (L to R) Stian Fredheim of Uno-X Pro Cycling Team, Marijn van den Berg of EF Education-EasyPost and Edward Theuns of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Lead group not taking time to stop and smell the spring flowers (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) rides at front of main group behind Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images) The Classic Brugge-De Panne peloton fight the wind and cold (Image credit: Getty Images) The breakaway before the catch with 100km to go included Louis Benixden of Uno-X, Mathis Le Berre of Arkea-Samsic, Jonas Rutsch of EF Education-EasyPost, Milan Fretin of Team Flanders Baloise and Jens Reynders of Israel-Premier Tech (Image credit: DIRK WAEMBELGA MAG AFP via Getty Images) The peloton at the wet start for 2023 Classic Brugge-De Panne for 211km (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Wind and wet weather batters riders on route (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Lead group blasts through wind during the Classic Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) The peloton on flat road during 211km one-day race from Brugge to De Panne (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Julius van den Berg of EF Education-EasyPost in the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Laurent Pichon of Arkéa-Samsic in the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Fabio Jakobsen of Soudal-QuickStep assisted by his team car (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) emerged from the cold, rain and wind to win Classic Brugge-De Panne from a break of four riders.

The Belgian sprinter beat Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Yves Lampaert (Soudal-QuickStep), with Frederik Frison (Lotto-Dstny) fourth.

Lampaert refused to work in the attack because Fabio Jakobsen was behind in the chase group but Soudal-QuickStep's illogical tactics were cruelly exposed, with the Belgian team also forced to lead the chase.

However, the catch never came and so Jakobsen could only win the sprint for fifth and no doubt ask why Lampaert went with the attack.

More to come!

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)