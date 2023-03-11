Ronde van Drenthe: Lorena Wiebes takes third straight title

Image 1 of 8 Wiebes wins Ronde van Drenthe for a third time in a row (Image credit: Getty Images) The race took place in snowy conditions (Image credit: Getty Images) The podium ceremont (Image credit: Getty Images) The revamped route centred on the Col du Vam climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) It was surrounded by snow (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Three in a row (Image credit: Getty Images) Wiebes after her win (Image credit: Getty Images) Wiebes after her win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) has completed a hattrick of Ronde van Drenthe victories, winning the Dutch one-day race for the third year in a row.

The European champion was untouchable in a hectic sprint from a reduced group, winning by more than a bike length against Susanne Andersen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) and Maike van der Duin (Canyon-SRAM).

More to follow...

