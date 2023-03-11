Ronde van Drenthe: Lorena Wiebes takes third straight title
Andersen second, Van der Duin third in reduced bunch sprint
Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) has completed a hattrick of Ronde van Drenthe victories, winning the Dutch one-day race for the third year in a row.
The European champion was untouchable in a hectic sprint from a reduced group, winning by more than a bike length against Susanne Andersen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) and Maike van der Duin (Canyon-SRAM).
More to follow...
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews' Women's WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
