Tom Pidcock wins Strade Bianche 2023
Pidcock takes solo win after exceptional 45km attack
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) took an exceptional solo win at Strade Bianche after a series of attacks from 45km out, before a dramatic cat-and-mouse 20km solo effort against a chaser group containing second-place Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and third-place Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma).
Pidcock’s gap slimmed down to a mere six seconds within the final 10km, before his now infamous descending skills helped him open up a gap of 30 seconds into the Piazzo del Campo, which he ascended ahead of a chase group containing Madouas, Benoot, Rui Costa, Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) and Attila Valer (Jumbo-Visma).
The Briton, the first to have won the stunning Tuscan Classic, attacked in pursuit of the day’s main three-man breakaway with around 45km remaining. He caught the breakaway containing Sven Erik Bystrøm (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Alessandro De Marchi (Team Jayco Alula) and Iván Romeo (Movistar) within 5km, before riding clear and taking on the final 20km solo.
The chase group was initially well-ordered but descended into internal tussles that saw Pidcock manage to ride clear on the race’s final descents, despite Pidcock’s considerable visible fatigue and a vanishingly small gap of six seconds with 5km remaining.
“It's gonna take some sinking in. When I went, that was completely not the plan,” Pidcock said after the finish. “That sector is normally the decisive place, so I was just riding hard. I got a gap on the descent and I just carried on.”
“A few times they came too close and I thought I’d messed it up and gone so early,” he said of the chaser’s proximity to him in the final kilometres.
“The day was so fast all day and I thought if I get a gap and keep going it’s hard to bring back.”
“Honestly in a lot of races recently there’s been a lot of motorbikes in front of the guys in front but today I didn’t have any motorbikes - I was hoping for a few more,” Pidcock added.
Speaking of the chase, Mohoric painted a picture of a disjointed effort that cost them overall victory. “We were not going smooth in the back - we were constantly attacking each other and not working together,” he said.
How it unfolded
The peloton set off from Siena to favourable tailwinds, and the race was quickly ahead of schedule on an otherwise stunning day in Tuscany.With 184km ahead of them and the spectre of the aggressive Piazzo del Campo climb into Siena following a route littered with lengthy gravel sectors, the peloton was animated from the outset.
Attacks came from Movistar, UAE and others, but it was Sven Erik Bystrøm of Intermarché-Circus-Wanty who managed to open up a gap, accompanied by Alessandro De Marchi (Team Jayco Alula).
Once joined by 19-year-old Iván Romeo (Movistar), the break, mixing De Marchi’s experience with Romeo and Bystrøm’s lesser-known profile, was allowed some breathing room and stretched out to a gap of over 6 minutes within 80km of the race.
As the race took on successive gravel sectors, the peloton slowly ebbed away at the breakaway’s lead, with the tailwind pushing the race to an impressive average speed of 42.2kmh for the first 100km.
With 80km remaining, the gap had reduced to around four minutes, with a chase coordinated by Groupama-FDJ, EF Education-EasyPost, Trek-Segafredo and Soudal-QuickStep.
Over sector 7, San Martino in Grania, aggressive attacks cut the advantage but also saw crashes which took down Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) - though Madouas managed to work his way back into contention.
Riding into the 60km mark, the gap was only three minutes, and a mildly fractured peloton began to mount a concerted chase, just as the young Romeo dropped from the breakaway.
Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) and Andrea Bagioli (Soudal-QuickStep) made an attack soon after, and were joined by Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and the trio chased the leading duo of riders.
At 45km to go, the fireworks began as Pidcock attacked. He bridged to the breakaway by 40km to go, despite a shaky descent on the gravel sector - though unsurprisingly Pidcock’s cyclocross skills were reflected in the speed of his descent.
Alberto Bettiol wasn’t so lucky, as just within 40km he had a striking crash which left him lying on the roadside. He managed to get back to his feet but soon abandoned the race.
Pidcock was joined by Alessandro De Marchi, making for a lead group of Pidcock, Bystrøm and De Marchi.
After a tiring day out front, Bystrøm lost touch and it was soon a two-man time trial of Pidcock and De Marchi with 30km remaining, only for Pidcock to attack on sector 9 at Monteaperti and ride solo into the final 20km.
Pidcock held a slim lead to 20 seconds over a group of riders including Tiesj Benoot and Maej Mohoric united in pursuit, but tussles between the chasers led to disarray, giving Pidcock a vital window of opportunity to stretch out his slim lead.
Into sector 11, La Tolfe, Pidcock has a margin of 17 seconds, but the chase began to wind up considerably with Attila Valter (Jumbo-Visma) attacking from the front as Quinn Simmons drifted off the chase group.
Despite a fleetingly small gap, Pidcock held his lead into the final 5km - using his infamous descending skills to stretch out a minor gap on the approach to Siena.
From there out, the descent toward the base of Piazzo del Campo let Pidcock stretch out a gap of nearly 30 seconds, and a Pidcock victory seemed increasingly plausible.
From there, the cat-and-mouse game began, and few commentators and fans could help but hope that Pidcock’s brave solo effort would pay off.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Peter Stuart has been editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tom Pidcock wins Strade Bianche - Live coverageAll the action from the season's most stunning Classic
-
Tom Pidcock wins Strade Bianche 2023Pidcock takes solo win after exceptional 45km attack
-
Vollering wins sprint at Strade Bianche Women - Live coverageDutch rider wins a tight battle with teammate Lotte Kopecky in Siena
-
Demi Vollering takes photo-finish win at Strade Bianche womenSD Worx takes a 1-2 on the podium as Kristen Faulkner settles for third after a long breakaway