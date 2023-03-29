Dwars door Vlaanderen Women: Demi Vollering victorious with solo move

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Solo move for SD Worx rider as Consonni, Vos round out podium

WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 29 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 11th Dwars door Vlaanderen 2023 Womens Elite a 1149km ine day race from Waregem to Waregem DDV23 on March 29 2023 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) celebrates her win in Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Demi Vollering secured a solo victory at the mid-week Dwars door Vlaanderen showing her winning form on the run-up to her season target at Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

The SD Worx rider attacked a reduced field over the top of the final ascent in Nokere and pushed her lead out to 28 seconds on the roads toward the finish line in Waregem.

Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) won the chase-group sprint for second place ahead of Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) with Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ) in fourth.

Vollering's performance added to SD Worx's dominance during the one-day spring races. It marked the team's eighth season victory with dominant performances during the one-day races this spring at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Omloop van het Hageland, Strade Bianche, Ronde van Drenthe, Nokere Koerse and Gent-Wevelgem.

More to come.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Women's Editor

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

