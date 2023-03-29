Dwars door Vlaanderen Women: Demi Vollering victorious with solo move

Image 1 of 24 Demi Vollering (SD Worx) celebrates her win in Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Demi Vollering (SD Worx) wins the 2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) takes second behind Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Demi Vollering with SD Worx teammates Mischa Bredewold and Marlen Reusser (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Demi Vollering (SD Worx) on her winning move in the 2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Demi Vollering powers to the victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig in a breakaway with Marianne Vos, Marlen Reusser and Victoire Berteau (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Francesca Barale (DSM), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) and Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Liane Lippert (Movistar) looks for help from Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) leads the chasing group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) pulled away a small group late in the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Marlen Reusser powers over the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Alison Jackson (EF Education-Tibco) makes a move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) With 60km to go, the duo of Victoire Berteau of (Cofidis) and Francesca Barale (Team DSM) rode to the front and created a gap to the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Francesca Barale (Team DSM) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Evita Muzic (FDJ Suez) attacks from the chasing group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Shirin Van Anrooij (left) and Lisa Klein of Trek-Segafredo ride at front of peloton with Femke Markus of Team SD Worx (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Zoe Backstedt of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and Mischa Bredewold of Team SD Worx at front of peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Letizia Borghesi of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB competes on early roads in peloton across 114.9km (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Marianne Vos of Jumbo-Visma prior to the start of the 11th Dwars door Vlaanderen Women's Elite race (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Demi Vollering of Team SD Worx at the start in Waregem for the elite women (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of FDJ-SUEZ prior to the start (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Demi Vollering secured a solo victory at the mid-week Dwars door Vlaanderen showing her winning form on the run-up to her season target at Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

The SD Worx rider attacked a reduced field over the top of the final ascent in Nokere and pushed her lead out to 28 seconds on the roads toward the finish line in Waregem.

Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) won the chase-group sprint for second place ahead of Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) with Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ) in fourth.

Vollering's performance added to SD Worx's dominance during the one-day spring races. It marked the team's eighth season victory with dominant performances during the one-day races this spring at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Omloop van het Hageland, Strade Bianche, Ronde van Drenthe, Nokere Koerse and Gent-Wevelgem.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)