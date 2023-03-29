Dwars door Vlaanderen Women: Demi Vollering victorious with solo move
Solo move for SD Worx rider as Consonni, Vos round out podium
Demi Vollering secured a solo victory at the mid-week Dwars door Vlaanderen showing her winning form on the run-up to her season target at Tour of Flanders on Sunday.
The SD Worx rider attacked a reduced field over the top of the final ascent in Nokere and pushed her lead out to 28 seconds on the roads toward the finish line in Waregem.
Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) won the chase-group sprint for second place ahead of Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) with Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ) in fourth.
Vollering's performance added to SD Worx's dominance during the one-day spring races. It marked the team's eighth season victory with dominant performances during the one-day races this spring at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Omloop van het Hageland, Strade Bianche, Ronde van Drenthe, Nokere Koerse and Gent-Wevelgem.
More to come.
