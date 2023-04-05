Scheldeprijs Women: Lorena Wiebes wins for third time

Lorena Wiebes won the women’s Scheldeprijs after a superb lead out from her SD Worx teammates.

The peloton closed down the break of the day with eight kilometres to go and then SD Worx took control in the final kilometres. They had four riders leading out Wiebes into the final kilometre and a final rider took her until the final 200 metres.

Wiebes then hit out but left a gap along the barriers. Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) came up along the barriers but Wiebes held on to win for a third consecutive victory.

Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) was third in the bunch sprint.

Full report to follow.

