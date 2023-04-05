Scheldeprijs Women: Lorena Wiebes wins for third time
SD Worx leadout the sprint, Kool and Consonni complete the podium
Lorena Wiebes won the women’s Scheldeprijs after a superb lead out from her SD Worx teammates.
The peloton closed down the break of the day with eight kilometres to go and then SD Worx took control in the final kilometres. They had four riders leading out Wiebes into the final kilometre and a final rider took her until the final 200 metres.
Wiebes then hit out but left a gap along the barriers. Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) came up along the barriers but Wiebes held on to win for a third consecutive victory.
Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) was third in the bunch sprint.
Full report to follow.
Results
Results
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
