Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2023: Canadian Alison Jackson nabs a huge win from breakaway
Unprecedented sprint in third women's edition as early breakaway sticks
Alison Jackson (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) has taken the biggest victory of her career by winning Paris-Roubaix Femmes. She was part of an early breakaway of 18 riders, and seven of them stayed ahead all the way to the velodrome.
Katisa Ragusa (Liv Racing-Teqfind) and Marthe Truyen (Fenix-Deceuninck) rounded out the podium in a six-rider sprint that finished 12 seconds ahead of a chasing group led to the line by pre-race favourite Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx).
Femke Markus (SD Worx) crashed on the final lap, Marion Borras (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) launched the sprint, but Jackson came around her in the final turn to take the victory.
"When we did the pre-ride and rode around this velodrome, I just dreamt of winning. But a lot of times, those dreams just stay dreams. It's unreal to make it happen in real life. I have few words," the usually exuberant Jackson was almost speechless, a single tear rolling down her face during the winner's interview.
"I wanted to be a part of the action. I wanted to be ahead of the race, I didn't want to wait. Because we had a bit of rain earlier in the week, it was going to be slick out there, and in a race like this, you just need to avoid bad luck. When the move went, I was just waiting and available, and then wanted to ride it," Jackson explained her tactics for the day.
"In the final, the group was coming back to us, and there were only four of us, maybe, in that group of seven who actually wanted to ride. But either you don't ride and you lose the race, or you ride hard and you maybe have a chance. I just trusted in myself and in my passion for just wanting to get in the bike race, and it turned out with a win. It's a dream come true," Jackson finished before lifting the famous cobblestone trophy on the podium.
More to come.
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
