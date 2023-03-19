Trofeo Alfredo Binda: Shirin van Anrooij secures first WorldTour win in Cittiglio with solo attack
Trek-Segafredo goes one-two with Elisa Balsamo finishing ahead of Vittoria Guazzini
Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) has taken her first individual Women's WorldTour victory at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda. The 21-year-old attacked into the descent from Orino with 25 km to go and held off the peloton on the final lap, increasing her advantage on the final ascent of the Orino climb before descending to the finish.
Finishing 23 seconds later, her teammate Elisa Balsamo beat Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ) in the sprint of the chasing peloton for a Trek-Segafredo 1-2.
“I can’t believe it. It’s my first-ever victory for the team, and this has always been one of my favourite races. I never expected to stay away. I just expected them to come back and Balsi [Elisa Balsamo] to win the sprint. And somehow, I managed to win this race,” Van Anrooij said after the finish.
More to come ...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Anrooij takes victory at Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Live coverageTrek-Segafredo take 1-2 as Dutch rider solos to the line in Cittiglio
-
Trofeo Alfredo Binda: Shirin van Anrooij secures first WorldTour win in Cittiglio with solo attackTrek-Segafredo goes one-two with Elisa Balsamo finishing ahead of Vittoria Guazzini
-
Second at Milan-San Remo sees Filippo Ganna raise 2023 Classics barItalian claims breakthrough Monument podium finish on home soil
-
Evenepoel, Thomas and Roglic practice Giro d'Italia lines at Volta a CatalunyaRugged week-long challenge also sees return of Egan Bernal to European racing