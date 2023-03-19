Trofeo Alfredo Binda: Shirin van Anrooij secures first WorldTour win in Cittiglio with solo attack

Image 1 of 17 Shirin van Anrooij rides solo to victory at Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Shirin Van Anrooij of Trek-Segafredo stayed clear in solo breakaway for victory (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Shirin Van Anrooij of Trek-Segafredo attacked with 23km to go and held a solo lead as the final circuit began (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Elisa Balsamo rides behind Trek-Segafredo teammate Shirin Van Anrooij (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Loes Adegeest of Team FDJ-SUEZ leads a breakaway group of three before they were caught with under 25km to go (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Elise Chabbey of Canyon-SRAM Racing took QOM points across the top of Orino for the first time (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Kim Cadzow of Jumbo-Visma leads the breakaway which also contained Gaia Realini (Trek-Segafredo), Anna Shackley (SD Worx) and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Briton Anna Shackley of Team SD Worx competes in the breakaway before the circuits begin (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes of Team SD Worx competes during the 24th Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Brodie Chapman (Trek-Segafredo) Brodie Chapman showing off her Australian national champs jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Trofeo Alfredo Binda peloton descending (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Olympic champion Anna Kiesenhofer is showing off her gold helmet today in Italy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) A general view of the peloton competing during the 24th Trofeo Alfredo Binda for 139km from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) VView of the peloton prior to the start from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The peloton prior to the start (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Team SD Worx prior to the start (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Marianne Vos and her Jumbo-Visma team prior to the start (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) has taken her first individual Women's WorldTour victory at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda. The 21-year-old attacked into the descent from Orino with 25 km to go and held off the peloton on the final lap, increasing her advantage on the final ascent of the Orino climb before descending to the finish.



Finishing 23 seconds later, her teammate Elisa Balsamo beat Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ) in the sprint of the chasing peloton for a Trek-Segafredo 1-2.

“I can’t believe it. It’s my first-ever victory for the team, and this has always been one of my favourite races. I never expected to stay away. I just expected them to come back and Balsi [Elisa Balsamo] to win the sprint. And somehow, I managed to win this race,” Van Anrooij said after the finish.



More to come ...

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)