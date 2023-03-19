Trofeo Alfredo Binda: Shirin van Anrooij secures first WorldTour win in Cittiglio with solo attack

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Trek-Segafredo goes one-two with Elisa Balsamo finishing ahead of Vittoria Guazzini

Image 1 of 17
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 19 Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo competes in the breakaway during the 24th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2023 Womens Elite a 139km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 19 2023 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Shirin van Anrooij rides solo to victory at Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) has taken her first individual Women's WorldTour victory at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda. The 21-year-old attacked into the descent from Orino with 25 km to go and held off the peloton on the final lap, increasing her advantage on the final ascent of the Orino climb before descending to the finish.

Finishing 23 seconds later, her teammate Elisa Balsamo beat Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ) in the sprint of the chasing peloton for a Trek-Segafredo 1-2.

“I can’t believe it. It’s my first-ever victory for the team, and this has always been one of my favourite races. I never expected to stay away. I just expected them to come back and Balsi [Elisa Balsamo] to win the sprint. And somehow, I managed to win this race,” Van Anrooij said after the finish.

More to come ...

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

