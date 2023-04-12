Brabantse Pijl: Dorion Godon seizes victory in Overijse

Image 1 of 16 Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroën) wins Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroën) celebrates at finish line as race winner of 2023 De Brabantse Pijl ahead of breakaway partner Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Ben Healy claims second in the 2023 edition of Brabantse Pijl (Image credit: Getty) Benoît Cosnefroy of AG2R Citroën Team celebrates third place (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Remi Cavagna of Soudal-QuickStep crosses the finish line in fourth place (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroën) in the winning move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) attacks on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Ben Healy of EF Education-EasyPost competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Remi Cavagna (Soudal-Quickstep) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Rémi Cavagna of Soudal-QuickStep accelerated to join the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) The peloton during the 63rd De Brabantse Pijl-La Fleche Brabanconne for 205.1km from Leuven to Overijse (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Johan Meens of Bingoal WB leads the early breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Axel Laurance (left) of Alpecin-Deceuninck climbs cobbles alongside Axel Zingle of Cofidis in wet conditions (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost) competes in 205.1km one-day race (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Michal Kwiatkowski of Ineos Grenadiers (left) rides climbs cobbles with Warren Barguil of Arkéa Samsic before the sun came out (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Pascal Eenkhoorn of Lotto Dstny (left) and Colin Joyce of Human Powered Health on an early climb (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Dorian Godon (AG2R-Citröen) beat Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) in a two-rider sprint to win a rain-soaked and demanding De Brabantse Pijl.

The two emerged from a quality attack on the hilly finishing circuits around Overijse, to the south of Brussels, dropping their most dangerous rival Remi Cavagna (Soudal-QuickStep) on the cobbled Hertstraat climb with 15km to go.

Godon almost cracked Healy on the steep cobbled Moskesstraat but the Irishman got back on and impressed on the ride to the finish. He then sat on Godon for the final S-Bocht climb up to the finish, forcing the Frenchman to lead out the sprint.

However, Godon had more power in the sprint. He accelerated with anger and Healy had no response, dropping his head and accepting second place.

Benoît Cosnefroy surged from the chasing group to also give AG2R-Citröen third place on the podium. He caught and passed Cavagna, celebrating a great start to the Ardennes Classics for the French team.

More to come.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)