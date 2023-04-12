Brabantse Pijl: Dorion Godon seizes victory in Overijse
AG2R-Citroën rider out-paces breakaway companion Ben Healy
Dorian Godon (AG2R-Citröen) beat Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) in a two-rider sprint to win a rain-soaked and demanding De Brabantse Pijl.
The two emerged from a quality attack on the hilly finishing circuits around Overijse, to the south of Brussels, dropping their most dangerous rival Remi Cavagna (Soudal-QuickStep) on the cobbled Hertstraat climb with 15km to go.
Godon almost cracked Healy on the steep cobbled Moskesstraat but the Irishman got back on and impressed on the ride to the finish. He then sat on Godon for the final S-Bocht climb up to the finish, forcing the Frenchman to lead out the sprint.
However, Godon had more power in the sprint. He accelerated with anger and Healy had no response, dropping his head and accepting second place.
Benoît Cosnefroy surged from the chasing group to also give AG2R-Citröen third place on the podium. He caught and passed Cavagna, celebrating a great start to the Ardennes Classics for the French team.
More to come.
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
