'Being Tadej Pogačar is not easy' – Why pro cycling's top rider has opted for five Classics race days and no stage racing until late April in 2026

UAE Team Emirates-XRG team principal Mauro Gianetti talks form and motivation for the star rider ahead of season debut

UAE Team Emirates&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar cycles in a lone breakaway in the final ascent to Bergamo to win the 119th edition of the Giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy), a 238km cycling race from Como to Bergamo on October 11, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LUCA BETTINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Pogačar will target only the big Classics this spring (Image credit: Getty Images)

Full attention will turn to Tadej Pogačar this Saturday as he makes his 2026 season debut at Strade Bianche, the first of five one-day Classics he will take on this Spring.

It's the first year of his illustrious career that he won't be racing at a stage race until as late as April, with UAE Team Emirates-XRG allowing him to streamline his calendar and cherry-pick the races he wants in order to keep his motivation high through variation and, hopefully, his fatigue low.

Motivation became a point of discussion surrounding the sport's top rider throughout the latter half of last season after he visibly grew tired towards the end of the Tour de France – though it has since been revealed that he was nursing knee pain – and questions of when he would retire began to crop up.

Pogačar dismissed any suggestions he would leave cycling earlier than the expiry of his current contract with UAE, which lasts until 2030, but every time he comments on his race programme, it's Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix – two races he hasn't won yet – which he continues to highlight as he tries to keep himself hungry.

"2025 was an incredible season for him, for the team, and Tadej is now in such a big dimension, and sometimes he's fatigued. Also, to be Tadej Pogačar, not only during the races, but being Tadej Pogačar is not easy.

Gianetti only echoed these words as he explained how new races, such as Romandie and the Tour de Suisse – where he hasn't raced or won in the past – are what really keep him on track ahead of the main goals.

The team's Sports Manager, Matxin Joxean Fernandez, laid down an ominous warning as he spoke to Marca in February, saying that with Pogačar's maturity and experience, "this year he's going to progress even further."

Despite his obvious quiet confidence, Gianetti wasn't quite so bullish when talking about his star rider, noting how the level of the peloton is rising in almost all areas, especially with the juniors coming through to the WorldTour – perhaps best shown by 19-year-old Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM), who is one of the riders expected to challenge Pogačar on Saturday.

