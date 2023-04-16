Amstel Gold Race: Tadej Pogacar powers to a dominant solo win

Image 1 of 11 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) before the start of the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images) A classic view of the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar went solo in the final 30km of the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images) The Amstel Gold Race peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) The 2023 Amstel Gold Race was raced in the mist and rain (Image credit: Getty Images) The early break of the 2023 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar was well protected during the early part of the 2023 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images) The 2023 Amstel Gold Race was a wet and hard race (Image credit: Getty Images) Tim Pidcock seemed happy at the Amstel Gold Race sign-on (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogacar goes on the attack (Image credit: Getty)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) produced yet another dominant performance to win the 2023 Amstel Gold Race.

The Slovenian lived up to his billing as favourite. He was part of a big-name selection that formed with 90km to race, then whittled down the group on the Cauberg. He needed a bike change on the Kruisberg but quickly got back on and then attacked on the Eyserbosweg with 36km to go.

Only Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) were able to join him in the move, but then Pogačar dispatched them on the next climb, the Keutenberg.

Pogačar rode alone to the finish, with plenty of time to celebrate his latest win.

Healy dropped Pidcock and finished at 38 seconds back after another impressive ride by the Irishman. Pidcock was almost caught by the chasers but hung on to finish third on the podium, just ahead of Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) and Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny), but 2:14 down on an untouchable Pogačar.

