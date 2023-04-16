Amstel Gold Race: Tadej Pogacar powers to a dominant solo win

By Dane Cash, Barry Ryan
published

Tour of Flanders winner drops Healy and Pidcock to win alone

Jump to:
Image 1 of 11
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) before the start of the Amstel Gold Race
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) before the start of the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) produced yet another dominant performance to win the 2023 Amstel Gold Race.

The Slovenian lived up to his billing as favourite. He was part of a big-name selection that formed with 90km to race, then whittled down the group on the Cauberg. He needed a bike change on the Kruisberg but quickly got back on and then attacked on the Eyserbosweg with 36km to go.

Only Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) were able to join him in the move, but then Pogačar dispatched them on the next climb, the Keutenberg.

Pogačar rode alone to the finish, with plenty of time to celebrate his latest win.

Healy dropped Pidcock and finished at 38 seconds back after another impressive ride by the Irishman. Pidcock was almost caught by the chasers but hung on to finish third on the podium, just ahead of Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) and Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny), but 2:14 down on an untouchable Pogačar.

More to follow.

Results

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dane Cash

Dane has been a sports writer and editor for many years, and makes a return to Cyclingnews as a contributor in 2022. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia.

Latest on Cyclingnews