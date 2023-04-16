Amstel Gold Race: Tadej Pogacar powers to a dominant solo win
Tour of Flanders winner drops Healy and Pidcock to win alone
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) produced yet another dominant performance to win the 2023 Amstel Gold Race.
The Slovenian lived up to his billing as favourite. He was part of a big-name selection that formed with 90km to race, then whittled down the group on the Cauberg. He needed a bike change on the Kruisberg but quickly got back on and then attacked on the Eyserbosweg with 36km to go.
Only Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) were able to join him in the move, but then Pogačar dispatched them on the next climb, the Keutenberg.
Pogačar rode alone to the finish, with plenty of time to celebrate his latest win.
Healy dropped Pidcock and finished at 38 seconds back after another impressive ride by the Irishman. Pidcock was almost caught by the chasers but hung on to finish third on the podium, just ahead of Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) and Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny), but 2:14 down on an untouchable Pogačar.
More to follow.
Results
Dane has been a sports writer and editor for many years, and makes a return to Cyclingnews as a contributor in 2022. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia.
