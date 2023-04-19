La Flèche Wallonne: Tadej Pogacar puts hammer down on Huy for victory

Image 1 of 15 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins the 2023 La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) UAE Team Emirates leads the peloton on the climb of Côte de Cherave just before the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Søren Kragh Andersen of Alpecin-Deceuninck rides beside Louis Vervaeke of Soudal-QuickStep, with Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan) behind, as trio keep peloton away with under 12km to go (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Louis Vervaeke of Soudal-QuickStep was the last man from the breakaway to survive out front (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Vegard Stake Laengen of Norway and Felix Grosschartner of Austria lead UAE Team Emirates ahead of Tadej Pogačar at front of peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) La Flèche Wallonne eight-rider breakaway in the 2023 race (Image credit: Getty) The breakaway climbs the Côte de Cherav (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) rides among breakaway with Jacob Hindsgaul (Uno-X Pro Cycling) and Daryl Impey (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Lawrence Naesen (AG2R Citroën Team) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) The original breakaway contained eight riders for the 194.3km one-day race from Herve to Mur de Huy (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) The peloton climbs the Mur de Huy for the first time (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) A view of the peloton climbing Mur de Huy (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates prior to the start (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Ben Healy of Ireland and James Shaw of United Kingdom at the start for EF Education-EasyPost (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) James Knox (Soudal-QuickStep) at the start of the 87th La Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar’s stunning spring Classics campaign continued on Wednesday as he captured the 87th edition of the Flèche Wallonne with a late solo uphill sprint.

Four days after winning the Amstel Gold and less than three weeks after his victory in the Tour of Flanders, Pogačar claimed his 12th victory of the season ahead of Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious)

The Slovenian star stomped on the pedals with 150 metres to go and continued ahead all the way to the line.

Pogačar’s win further increases expectations that he will be able to end his spring campaign with victory in the last Monument of the season, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, on Sunday.

