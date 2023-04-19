La Flèche Wallonne: Tadej Pogacar puts hammer down on Huy for victory

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Skjelmose second and Landa third behind storming pace of Slovenian

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins the 2023 La Flèche Wallonne
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins the 2023 La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Tadej Pogačar’s stunning spring Classics campaign continued on Wednesday as he captured the 87th edition of the Flèche Wallonne with a late solo uphill sprint.

Four days after winning the Amstel Gold and less than three weeks after his victory in the Tour of Flanders, Pogačar claimed his 12th victory of the season ahead of Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious)

The Slovenian star stomped on the pedals with 150 metres to go and continued ahead all the way to the line.

Pogačar’s win further increases expectations that he will be able to end his spring campaign with victory in the last Monument of the season, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, on Sunday.

More to come.

Results

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

