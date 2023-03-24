E3 Saxo Classic: Wout van Aert wins battle of titans in Harelbeke

Image 1 of 14 Wout van Aert beats Pogacar and Van der Poel to defend his E3 Saxo Classic title (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout van Aert beats Pogacar and Van der Poel to defend his E3 Saxo Classic title (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout van Aert on the Oude Kwaremont (Image credit: Getty Images) Pogacar and Mathieu van der Poel on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) The three breakaway riders watching each other in the final 15km of E3 Saxo Classic (Image credit: Getty Images) Matej Mohorič of Bahrain Victorious rides behind Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) attacks on cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Kasper Asgreen of Soudal-QuickStep (left) and Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck compete in 204.1km one-day race from and back to Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team) attacks during E3 Saxo Bank Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Climbing and cobbles on the menu for the 66th E3 Saxo Bank Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Van Aert on the attack on the early cobbled sectors of the race (Image credit: Getty Images) A cobbled sector in the early kilometres of the E3 Saxo Classic (Image credit: Getty Images) The early rainy kilometres of the 2023 E3 Saxo Classic (Image credit: Getty Images) The early rainy kilometres of the 2023 E3 Saxo Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) beat Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) to win the E3 Saxo Classic after a battle of the titans on the cobbled climbs of Flanders on Friday afternoon.

The three riders emerged after a searing attack into a crosswind from van der Poel with 60 km to race. Further attacks from Pogačar on the Paterberg and the Oude Kwaremont meant only the big three of the sport were left up front.

The triumvirate rode together to the finish in Harelbeke, where Pogačar tried an attack with 3.5km to race and lead out the sprint, but not even Van der Poel could match the Belgian when he attacked took the second of his back-to-back victories at E3 Saxo Classic.

The USA’s Matteo Jorgensen (Movistar) attacked from a chase group to finish fourth at 33 seconds.

It was put to van Aert that the race had created the most beautiful podium in the history of E3 Saxo Classic.

“I agree because I’m in the middle…” Van Aert laughed.

“It’s nice to win. It's been a long while since I won a race on the road bike. I had a difficult preparation going into the Classics but I think I'm on the right way.”

Van Aert confirmed that he focused on winning the sprint finish once he, Van der Poel and Pogačar got away.

“Because of the strength of the leading group, it was hard to try something,” he said, hiding the fact he was almost distanced on the Paterberg.

“Tadej did two small attacks but I really wanted to focus on the sprint and stick to one plan. When there’s a group of just three rider’s it’s always hard to surprise somebody.”

Asked why he went so early in the sprint, Van Aert explained the dynamics of the final.

“I felt that I was the strongest in the sprint. The three of us started at about the same time. I soon felt that I had the upper hand, but it was still a long way off. Luckily the wind was in our favour,” he said.

“I've tried it a few times with a short sprint and that was disappointing. I always try to learn, that's why I already went 250 metres from the finish line.”

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)