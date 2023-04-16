Vollering conquers Cauberg to win Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition
Kopecky and Van Anrooij complete podium
Demi Vollering wins Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition
Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) has finally won the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition. Having been seventh in 2019 and runner-up in 2021 and 2022, the 26-year-old attacked on the top of the Cauberg and soloed to the finish as the riders behind her wouldn't chase her with Vollering's teammate Lotte Kopecky sitting on their wheels.
Kopecky beat Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) in the sprint for second place, completing yet another SD Worx 1-2.
More to come ...
Results
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
