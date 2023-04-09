Paris-Roubaix: Van der Poel conquers the greatest cobbled Classic

Image 1 of 24 Mathieu van der Poel crosses the line ahead of Van Aert and Philipsen, who still had a lap to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jasper Philipsen out-sprints Van Aert for second (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The moment when Wout van Aert punctured on the Carrefour de l'Arbre (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) on the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Mathieu van der Poel with Wout van Aert close behind (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert picked up early attacker Juri Holleman (Movistar) when they attacked before the Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The pack of riders cycles over the Trouee d'Arenberg cobblestone sector in Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) A young fan waits to capture a photo of the riders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jens Keukeleire (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) in discussion with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel at the end of the Trouée de Arenberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Max Walscheid (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Derek Gee and Juri Hollmann in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Winner gets a cobblestone, last place gets a box painted with cobbles? (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and John Degenkolb (Team DSM) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Max Walscheid chasing through the Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) tries to make it to the leaders in the Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The early sectors of the 2023 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Soigneurs with wheels in the early cobble sectors (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) conquered Paris-Roubaix on his third attempt, profiting from an unlucky puncture for rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) as the pair were on attack on the Carrefour de l'Arbre sector.

Van Aert found himself stymied by Van der Poel's teammate Jasper Philipsen, who played the foil in the chasing group.

The Jumbo-Visma rider attacked with 3.8km to go, leaving Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) behind but Philipsen held on, celebrated as his teammate crossed the line on the velodrome, then out-sprinted Van Aert for second.

"I had one of my best days on the bike," Van der Poel said. "I felt really strong and tried to do a couple of attacks earlier but it was really hard to drop the guys. On the last sector, Degenkolb had a crash then I had to close gap to Wout and I think he had a flat tyre. I found myself alone in front and just rode as hard as I could to the finish line.

"When I passed him, his pace was low. I knew he had problem, but didn't know it was a flat tyre. It's unfortunate, maybe we would have gone as two to the finish line. It's unfortunate but it's part of the race. You need good luck and good legs and I had both today."

The victory makes Van der Poel only the fourth rider to win Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix in the same season, after Cyrille van Hauwaert (1908), Sean Kelly (1986), and John Degenkolb (2015).

Van der Poel's victory also came with the record of fastest Paris-Roubaix edition at 46.841kph, eclipsing last year's average speed set by Dylan van Baarle (45.751kph) by one kilometre per hour.

More to come.

How it unfolded

The pack of riders pictured in action during the mens elite race of the Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The 2023 Paris-Roubaix, the 120th edition of the Hell of the North would take the riders over 257km from Compiègne to the Roubaix velodrome. 30 sectors of cobbles lay between the 175-strong peloton and glory, including the usual brutal five-star sectors of the Trouée d'Arenberg, Mons-en-Pévèle, and Carrefour de l'Arbre.

As ever, the battle for the breakaway was a fierce one, with rider after rider attempting to jump away at the head of the peloton on the rolling roads that took the peloton north towards the cobbled sectors.

Major riders who were among the moves off the front included 2018 runner-up Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroën), Cees Bol (Astana Qazaqstan), Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies), and Dwars door Vlaanderen runner-up Oier Lazkano, though a move wouldn't go clear until after over 80km of racing had been completed.

With 174km to go, the riders hit the first cobbled sector of the day, the three-star sector at Troisville. There, a group of four managed to go clear off the front, with Sjoerd Bax (UAE Team Emirates) joining Juri Hollmann (Movistar), Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech), and Jonas Koch (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the break.

Nils Eekhoff one of two riders at Team DSM using their Scope Atmoz adjustable tyre pressure system, attempted to go with them. However, the Dutchman's chase would be fruitless, ending with a return to the peloton around 15km later.

With the cobbles came the usual crashes and mechanical problems in the peloton, with Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) falling and Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep) slowing with a puncture.

In the peloton, it was Ineos Grenadiers, Jumbo-Visma, and Bahrain Victorious sharing the workload for their leaders Filippo Ganna, Wout van Aert, and Matej Mohorič. However, the British squad hit trouble before the second sector at Quiévy as Luke Rowe and Josh Tarling hit the deck along with Soudal. More bad luck hit Soudal-QuickStep on that sector, meanwhile, as co-leader Florian Sénéchal went out the back with a mechanical problem.

Amid all the chaos, Alpecin-Deceuninck had taken control of the peloton, massed on the front for Mathieu van der Poel. Fellow contenders Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) would find themselves off the rear with mechanicals as the race passed the halfway point, though both would work themselves back into the peloton as the riders hit the four- and five-star sectors at Haveluy á Wallers and the Arenberg.

Carnage on the Arenberg

Wout Van Aert and Mathieu Van der Poel at the end of the Arenberg sector (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Van Aert found himself off the rear after a puncture before getting back on swiftly. Up front, the break only held the one-minute gap they had for much of the race to this point.

On the run to Haveluy, meanwhile, a counter-attack had jumped from the peloton, with Jens Reynders (Israel-Premier Tech), Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AlUla), Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ), Madis Mihkels (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), and Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) getting away.

With Van Aert back in the fold, Jumbo-Visma led the way onto Haveluy, the high pace set by the Dutch squad causing splits further back and provoking a selection at the front as an elite group caught the counter-attackers.

Van Aert was joined by teammate Christophe Laporte as well as Van der Poel, Küng, 2015 race winner John Degenkolb, and Mihkels. Heading onto the fabled Arenberg, 20 seconds lay between the day's early break, with a further 20 back to what was left of the main peloton.

All hell broke loose on the sector through the forest, with defending champion Dylan van Baarle (Jumbo-Visma) crashing along with Asgreen and Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), while Laporte – one of the few Jumbo men using their own KAPS adjustable tyre-pressure system – punctured out of the favourites group on the harsh cobbles. Up in the break, Gee also fell victim to a tyre problem.

Former world champions Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) put in the major attack on the Arenberg, eventually joining the Van Aert-Van der Poel attack as they caught the early break on the tarmac run towards Wallers.

Behind them lay Ganna, the Alpecin-Deceuninck duo of Jasper Philipsen and Gianni Vermeersch, plus Max Walscheid (Cofidis) and Laurenz Rex (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), the quintet making it across to the lead group as the race hit the next sector at Wallers.

After a hectic and ever-changing 20km of action, and with 12 of the 30 sectors done, things began to settle down more on the road to Mons-en-Pévèle. The lead group of 13 – including Van der Poel and two teammates – lay a minute up on a solo Laporte, who was soon to be caught by the peloton behind.

With 72km to go on the Tilloy sector, Nathan Van Hooydonck went solo from the 'peloton' of around 30 men, 1:35 behind the lead group. Laporte and 2021 runner-up Florian Vermeersch (Lotto-Dstny) joined him with Jumbo-Visma seeking to add more firepower to the lone Van Aert out front.

The final seven

Filippo Ganna at the back of the seven-rider lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

On the Orchies cobbles 60km out, the chasing trio had closed to a minute behind the leaders, while the peloton lay a further minute down. At the front, there was cooperation with the Alpecin-Deceuninck trio in the group, though Van Aert understandably avoided taking turns.

The Belgian's great rival, Van der Poel, seized the sector of Auchy à Bersée to put in the first of a flurry of attacks, with Degenkolb the quickest man to take his wheel. Further back, Ganna, Walscheid and Rex chased back on while Gianni Vermeersch was dropped.

Van der Poel would try again with 47km to go on the Mons-en-Pévèle, but not before Walscheid tried to steal a march on the group with a move of his own. Van Aert and Philipsen were in close company, while Walscheid and Rex dropped for good.

For a third time, Van der Poel jumped on a rise shortly after the cobbles, and when the dust settled only an elite group of seven remained – Van der Poel, Philipsen, Van Aert, Pedersen, Küng, Ganna, and Degenkolb.

Heading into the final 40km, the chase group of Laporte, Van Hooydonck, and Florian Vermeersch were well out of it at 1:40 down, with the peloton even further back. Pont-Thibault, the 21st sector of the race, brought with it another Van der Poel attack, though the Dutchman was matched by Van Aert while also narrowly avoiding sliding out on a corner in the process.

The run from there to the final four- and five-star sectors at Camphin-en-Pévèle and the Carrefour de l'Arbre passed fairly uneventfully, though Philipsen did briefly suffer a mechanical drama before making his way back to the front.

Pedersen led the way onto the Camphin-en-Pévèle, though the 1.8km sector passed without a major attack, leaving the 2.1km, five-star Carrefour de l'Arbre to host the last battle before the run to the line in Roubaix.

The showdown

The moment when Van Aert punctured, leaving Van der Poel to solo to victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Philipsen led the group onto Carrefour de l'Arbre, with Van der Poel manoeuvring his way up to the front and his teammate's wheel. Disaster struck when Philipsen moved right, squeezing Van der Poel into John Degenkolb partway through the sector, knocking the German off balance. Degenkolb crashed and his chances were over.

Van Aert pushed through to the front in the disarray and turned on the pace. He was soon joined off the front by Van der Poel – of course – with the Dutchman riding away at the end of the sector as Van Aert suffered a dramatic rear-wheel puncture in the final metres of the cobbles.

Van Aert joined up with the chasing group but had a 26-second gap to close. Even with help from Pedersen - but very little from time trialists Küng and Ganna who did not want to tow Philipsen to his team leader.

That left Van der Poel free to gain enough time to celebrate for the entire final lap on the velodrome before it was time to hoist the cobblestone trophy aloft.