Brabantse Pijl women: Silvia Persico wins in the rain

Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) claimed a stunning victory at Brabantse Pijl, overcoming the defending champion Demi Vollering (SD Worx) in a six-woman sprint at the top of the S-Bend climb in Overijse.

The 25-year-old launched straight into action as Vollering, winner of Strade Bianche and Dwars door Vlaanderen already this spring, opened the sprint after being led out by teammate Marlen Reusser.

Persico wrestled with her bike and threw her head from side-to-side as she muscled her way in front of a fading Vollering, with Lianne Lippert (Movistar) also put to the sword and consigned to the final spot on the podium.

There was a two-second gap back to rest of the elite group that emerged over the Hagaard and Moskestraat climbs on the final lap of the Overijse circuit, with Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) taking fourth and Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) fifth ahead of Reusser.

Margot Vanpachtenbeke (Parkhotel-Valkenburg), the final member of the group, placed seventh at 13 seconds after being tailed off on the S-Bocht, while Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) led the reduced peloton home 25 seconds down.

