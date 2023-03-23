Classic Brugge-De Panne women: Pfeiffer Georgi attacks sprint-heavy breakaway to win solo

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Elisa Balsamo second, Lorena Wiebes third in sprint for second place

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 23 Pfeiffer Georgi of United Kingdom and Team DSM attacks in the breakaway during the 6th Exterioo Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2023 a 1631km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWWT on March 23 2023 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Pfeiffer Georgi solo at Classic Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

