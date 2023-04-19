La Flèche Wallonne Femmes: Vollering dominates the Mur de Huy

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Lippert second, Realini third but SD Worx rider leads from bottom to top

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) won La Flèche Wallonne Femmes by leading on the Mur de Huy from the bottom to the top. 

She had initiated a group of eleven on the Côte de Cherave with 7km to go, but things came together again on the descent to Huy.

From the bottom of the super-steep 1.2km final climb, Vollering took the front of the race and paced herself well, never relinquishing the lead. 

Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) bridged to the Dutchwoman 250 metres from the line but could not follow Vollering's pace and finished runner-up. 

Gaia Realini (Trek-Segafredo) sprinted past Mavi García (Liv Racing TeqFind) to take the last podium spot.

More to come...

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

