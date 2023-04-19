La Flèche Wallonne Femmes: Vollering dominates the Mur de Huy
Lippert second, Realini third but SD Worx rider leads from bottom to top
Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) won La Flèche Wallonne Femmes by leading on the Mur de Huy from the bottom to the top.
She had initiated a group of eleven on the Côte de Cherave with 7km to go, but things came together again on the descent to Huy.
From the bottom of the super-steep 1.2km final climb, Vollering took the front of the race and paced herself well, never relinquishing the lead.
Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) bridged to the Dutchwoman 250 metres from the line but could not follow Vollering's pace and finished runner-up.
Gaia Realini (Trek-Segafredo) sprinted past Mavi García (Liv Racing TeqFind) to take the last podium spot.
More to come...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
By Cyclingnews
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fleche Wallonne Femmes - Live coverageAll the action as the peloton takes on the fabled Mur de Huy
-
La Flèche Wallonne Live - Pogacar takes on the Mur de HuySlovenian the man to beat in the Ardennes
-
La Flèche Wallonne Femmes: Vollering dominates the Mur de HuyLippert second, Realini third but SD Worx rider leads from bottom to top
-
Zaaf team loses more riders – Coles-Lyster, Franz, Drummond walk awayRiders appeal for new teams amid 'heartbreaking' situation