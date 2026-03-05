Coming up on Cyclingnews this March: Spring Classics action, bike stiffness testing, and racing's innovation battle
Cyclingnews is in Italy for Tadej Pogačar's first racedays, plus more bike testing in the lab and new app features
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
With the Spring Classics up and running after an enthralling Opening Weekend, the month of March brings racing at every turn, with a whole host of one-day and week-long WorldTour events, including the first Monument of the year at Milan-San Remo, plus Strade Bianche, Paris-Nice, and Tirreno-Adriatico before then.
Cyclingnews will be on the ground at the trio of Italian races, bringing you breaking news, expert analysis, and in-depth features as Tadej Pogačar launches what could be a monumental 2026 campaign, a star-studded line-up battles it out at Strade Bianche Donne, and the first Monument winners of the season are decided.
On top of that, for our subscribers, we have several new features launching in the Cyclingnews mobile app alongside a whole host of member-exclusive content coming their way. That premium content includes the return of Classics columnist and nine-time Monument winner, Sean Kelly, several industry-leading Cyclingnews Labs tests with insights on the sport's best tech - including our first bike stiffness test - and long-read features on the WorldTour's race for innovation and what pro cycling can learn from other sports when it comes to transfers, its rule book, and much more.
Plus, for the racing fanatics, we'll have interviews with the likes of Adam Yates, Urska Žigart, and Derek Gee-West as the volume of racing rapidly ramps up.
With so much to look forward to this month, as the Spring Classics get underway, there's no better time to join the Cyclingnews community. Join today for just £1/$1/€1 in your first month!
Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.