Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Remco Evenepoel claims stunning solo victory as Tadej Pogacar crashes out
Pidcock takes chase-group sprint for second place, Buitrago third, Healy fourth
Remco Evenepoel has won the 109th edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège for a second straight year with a devastating solo attack.
The World Champion claimed his second Monument of his career after dropping his closest pursuer, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), some 30 kilometres from the line.
Finishing in second behind the Soudal-QuickStep racer was Pidcock, who won the chase-group sprint, with Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) taking third place on the podium.
The race was partly overshadowed by co-favourite Tadej Pogačar’s crash, and he was forced to abandon after 80 kilometres. Pogačare will undergo surgery to treat a fractured wrist.
Results
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
