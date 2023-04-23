Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Remco Evenepoel claims stunning solo victory as Tadej Pogacar crashes out

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Pidcock takes chase-group sprint for second place, Buitrago third, Healy fourth

Remco Evenepoel has won the 109th edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège for a second straight year with a devastating solo attack.

The World Champion claimed his second Monument of his career after dropping his closest pursuer, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), some 30 kilometres from the line.

Finishing in second behind the Soudal-QuickStep racer was Pidcock, who won the chase-group sprint, with Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) taking third place on the podium.

The race was partly overshadowed by co-favourite Tadej Pogačar’s crash, and he was forced to abandon after 80 kilometres. Pogačare will undergo surgery to treat a fractured wrist.

