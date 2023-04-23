Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Remco Evenepoel claims stunning solo victory as Tadej Pogacar crashes out

Image 1 of 17 Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) celebrates at finish line after winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images) World Champion Remco Evenepoel at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Getty Images) World Champion Remco Evenepoel at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Getty Images) World Champion Remco Evenepoel at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Getty Images) World Champion Remco Evenepoel at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Getty Images) World Champion Remco Evenepoel at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel goes on the attack at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) celebrates after winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel solo at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images) British Tom Pidcock of Ineos Grenadiers and Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Soudal-QuickStep at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images) Slovenian Jan Tratnik of Jumbo-Visma and Italian Simone Velasco of Astana Qazaqstan pictured in action during Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images) Ruben Apers, Paul Ourselin in the early breakaway at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images) Santiago Buitrago celebrates on the podium in third place at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images) Ineos Grenadiers US rider Magnus Sheffield and Jumbo-Visma's Slovenian rider Jan Tratnik at at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images) Santiago Buitrago (3rd), Remco Evenepoel (1st), Thomas Pidcock (2nd) at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images) Soudal QuickStep's Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel celebrates his victory on the podium after winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel has won the 109th edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège for a second straight year with a devastating solo attack.

The World Champion claimed his second Monument of his career after dropping his closest pursuer, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), some 30 kilometres from the line.

Finishing in second behind the Soudal-QuickStep racer was Pidcock, who won the chase-group sprint, with Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) taking third place on the podium.

The race was partly overshadowed by co-favourite Tadej Pogačar’s crash, and he was forced to abandon after 80 kilometres. Pogačare will undergo surgery to treat a fractured wrist.

Results

