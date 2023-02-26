Lorena Wiebes shows off winning sprint at Omloop van het Hageland
SD Worx sprinter beats Marta Bastianelli and Audrey Cordon-Ragot in Tielt-Winge
SD Worx have capped off a successful weekend of classics racing as Lorena Wiebes sprinted to victory at Omloop van het Hageland, just one day after her teammate Lotte Kopecky secured a solo win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
Wiebes won the sprint for second place at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad the previous day, giving SD Worx a 1-2 in the classics opener.
However, on Sunday's Omloop van het Hageland, a reduced peloton arrived at the final together, where Wiebes was able to show off her winning sprint taking the victory ahead of Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Zaaf Cycling).
More to follow...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lorena Wiebes shows off winning sprint at Omloop van het HagelandSD Worx sprinter beats Marta Bastianelli and Audrey Cordon-Ragot in Tielt-Winge
-
Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2023 - Live coverageAll the action from the second instalment of Opening Weekend
-
Evenepoel takes major step toward Giro d'Italia goal with UAE Tour overall victory'We’ll now go to altitude and start the real specific work towards the Giro' says World Champion
-
Benoot surprises breakaway with late-race surge to win Kuurne-Brussel-KuurneJumbo-Visma go 1-2 as Nathan Van Hooydonck takes second, Matej Mohorič in third