Lorena Wiebes shows off winning sprint at Omloop van het Hageland

By Kirsten Frattini
published

SD Worx sprinter beats Marta Bastianelli and Audrey Cordon-Ragot in Tielt-Winge

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx)
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx have capped off a successful weekend of classics racing as Lorena Wiebes sprinted to victory at Omloop van het Hageland, just one day after her teammate Lotte Kopecky secured a solo win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Wiebes won the sprint for second place at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad the previous day, giving SD Worx a 1-2 in the classics opener

However, on Sunday's Omloop van het Hageland, a reduced peloton arrived at the final together, where Wiebes was able to show off her winning sprint taking the victory ahead of Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Zaaf Cycling).

More to follow...

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Women's Editor

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

