Lorena Wiebes shows off winning sprint at Omloop van het Hageland

SD Worx have capped off a successful weekend of classics racing as Lorena Wiebes sprinted to victory at Omloop van het Hageland, just one day after her teammate Lotte Kopecky secured a solo win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Wiebes won the sprint for second place at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad the previous day, giving SD Worx a 1-2 in the classics opener.

However, on Sunday's Omloop van het Hageland, a reduced peloton arrived at the final together, where Wiebes was able to show off her winning sprint taking the victory ahead of Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Zaaf Cycling).

