Paris-Roubaix 2025
|Category
|UCI WorldTour
|Date
|April 13, 2025
|Start
|Compiègne
|Finish
|Roubaix velodrome
|Distance
|259.2km
|Previous winner
|Mathieu van der Poel
|Previous edition
|2024 Paris-Roubaix
Paris-Roubaix report/As it happened
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) powered to a third win in a row in the Hell of the North as runner-up and race debutant Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) stayed on terms with the defending champion into the finale, but then faded to second after misjudging a turn and having an ungraceful get-off with 40 kilometres to go.
Van der Poel, en route to victory brushed off challenges like a bidon flung at him by a spectator and his own late puncture to go solo to the finish, ahead of Pogačar, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) then claimed the last spot in the winner's podium from a sprint of three.
Paris-Roubaix history
Often described as the Queen of the Classics or the Hell of the North, Paris-Roubaix is the third Monument of the cycling season and arguably the most recognisable event in the sport after the Tour de France. The race dates back to 1896 and has taken place 120 times since then.
Compiègne – around 80km outside of Paris – has hosted the race start since 1977, while Paris played host from the very start up to 1967.
Belgians have dominated the cobbled Classic, with 57 winners over the years.
Two Belgians share the accolade of taking the most wins at the race, with Roger De Vlaeminck winning four times in the 1970s and Tom Boonen completing his quadruple between 2005 and 2012.
As you'd expect, the honour roll is replete with huge names from cycling history, from Eddy Merckx and Sean Kelly to Johan Museeuw and Fausto Coppi. Of the current peloton, no rider has won the race more than once.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Want to watch Paris-Roubaix on television or via a live stream? Check out our guide on How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2025.
Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Spring Classics- including reporting, breaking news and analysis from Strade Bianche, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and more. Find out more.
Paris-Roubaix route
On Sunday, April 13, 2025, riders will take on the Hell of the North – the 2025 Paris-Roubaix route includes 30 sections of cobblestone roads totalling 53.7 kilometres of suffering.
Paris-Roubaix start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
Paris-Roubaix teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkea-B&B Hotels
- Bahrain Victorious
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
- EF Education - EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- INEOS Grenadiers
- Intermarché - Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar Team
- Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
- Soudal Quick-Step
- Team Jayco AlUla
- Team Picnic PostNL
- Team Visma | Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates
- XDS Astana Team
- Lotto
- Israel-PremierTech
- Uno-X Mobility
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
- Totalenergies
- Tudor Pro Cycling Team
- Unibet Tietema Rockets
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.