Swipe to scroll horizontally Paris-Roubaix 2025 Category UCI WorldTour Date April 13, 2025 Start Compiègne Finish Roubaix velodrome Distance 259.2km Previous winner Mathieu van der Poel Previous edition 2024 Paris-Roubaix

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) wins 2025 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris-Roubaix report/As it happened



Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) powered to a third win in a row in the Hell of the North as runner-up and race debutant Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) stayed on terms with the defending champion into the finale, but then faded to second after misjudging a turn and having an ungraceful get-off with 40 kilometres to go.

Van der Poel, en route to victory brushed off challenges like a bidon flung at him by a spectator and his own late puncture to go solo to the finish, ahead of Pogačar, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) then claimed the last spot in the winner's podium from a sprint of three.

Paris-Roubaix history

Often described as the Queen of the Classics or the Hell of the North, Paris-Roubaix is the third Monument of the cycling season and arguably the most recognisable event in the sport after the Tour de France. The race dates back to 1896 and has taken place 120 times since then.

Compiègne – around 80km outside of Paris – has hosted the race start since 1977, while Paris played host from the very start up to 1967.

Belgians have dominated the cobbled Classic, with 57 winners over the years.

Two Belgians share the accolade of taking the most wins at the race, with Roger De Vlaeminck winning four times in the 1970s and Tom Boonen completing his quadruple between 2005 and 2012.

As you'd expect, the honour roll is replete with huge names from cycling history, from Eddy Merckx and Sean Kelly to Johan Museeuw and Fausto Coppi. Of the current peloton, no rider has won the race more than once.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Want to watch Paris-Roubaix on television or via a live stream? Check out our guide on How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2025.

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Spring Classics- including reporting, breaking news and analysis from Strade Bianche, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and more. Find out more.

Paris-Roubaix route

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, riders will take on the Hell of the North – the 2025 Paris-Roubaix route includes 30 sections of cobblestone roads totalling 53.7 kilometres of suffering.

Paris-Roubaix start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Paris-Roubaix teams