Paris-Roubaix 2025 route - safer but still hellish with more cobbles and new approach to Arenberg

Four corners before the entrance to the Arenberg adds a new twist to the 'Hell of the North'

The map of the 2025 Paris-Roubaix route
(Image credit: ASO)

The 2025 edition of the men's Paris-Roubaix will have two new sectors of cobbles and a different speed-slowing approach to the Forest of Arenberg, replacing the chicane from last year, that will keep the race hellish but should make it safer. Mathieu van der Poel won the 2024 Paris-Roubaix with a powerful 60km solo attack. 

The 122nd edition of Paris-Roubaix will be held on Sunday, April 13 over a distance of 259.2km. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2025 Paris-Roubaix cobble sectors
Sector #PavéLength
30Troisvilles to Inchy2200
29Viesly to Quiévy1800
28Quiévy to Saint-Python3700
27Saint-Python1500
26Vertain to Saint-Martin-sur-Écaillon2300
25Verchain-Maugré to Quérénaing1600
24Quérénaing to Artres1300
23Famars1200
22Quérénaing to Maing2500
21Maing to Monchaux-sur-Ecaillon1600
20Haveluy to Wallers2500
19Trouée d'Arenberg2300
18Wallers to Hélesmes1600
17Hornaing to Wandignies3700
16Warlaing to Brillon2400
15Tilloy to Sars-et-Rosières2400
14Beuvry-la-Forêt to Orchies1400
13Orchies1700
12Auchy-lez-Orchies to Bersée2700
11Mons-en-Pévèle3000
10Mérignies to Avelin700
9Pont-Thibault to Ennevelin1400
8Templeuve - L'Epinette200
7Templeuve - Moulin-de-Vertain500
6Cysoing to Bourghelles1300
5Bourghelles to Wannehain1100
4Camphin-en-Pévèle1800
3Carrefour de l'Arbre2100
2Gruson1100
1Willems to Hem1400
0Roubaix - Espace Charles Crupelandt300
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

