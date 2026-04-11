Paris-Roubaix brings Tadej Pogačar vs Mathieu van der Poel round three in 2026, but who has the better supporting cast for the hellish pavé? – Analysis

If Tadej Pogačar's stunning win at Milan-San Remo showed anything apart from his excellence, it was that even he – the best rider anyone has seen for 50 years – needs an elite team to win the hardest races.

The same was true of the Tour of Flanders, where his teammate Florian Vermeersch was vital to how early the race was blown to pieces, and in truth, Pogačar would not have got to his total of 12 Monuments as seemingly easily as he has without UAE Team Emirates-XRG having several of the best riders in the world in his support.

His main Classics rival and the three-time defending champion, Mathieu van der Poel, has enjoyed similar support from his Alpecin-Premier Tech teammates, notably at Paris-Roubaix, where the two modern superstars will face off for a third time this season.

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Pogačar has lost the key support of Tim Wellens due to injury this Classics campaign, but Van der Poel has also seen his team take a hit after Gianni Vermeersch transferred away to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2026.

Both squads are still filled with rising talents and those with specific experience to support their leaders, but with the chaos of the Roubaix cobbles quickly approaching this Sunday, just how do Alpecin and UAE's respective seven-man squads match up in terms of quality?

Tadej Pogacar vs Mathieu van der Poel

Pogačar and Van der Poel during the 2026 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pogačar is 2-0 up in their 2026 matchups so far, winning both Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders, but Paris-Roubaix is the race where Van der Poel is most at home, with his bike handling over the rough terrain and pure power on the flat parcours giving him the edge.

In both of the first two Monuments, Pogačar has enough climbing to show off his superiority, dropping the Dutchman on the Poggio and then the Oude Kwaremont. There won't be any ascents as difficult come Sunday, so the World Champion does lose his advantage, but the current form he is in suggests that even Van der Poel may not be strong enough.

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Pogačar may have only made his debut over the vicious pavè last season, but he had already impressed in the area during the 2022 Tour and, while a mistake ultimately lost him the race, that year of experience can't be downplayed.

He will know the course well, with several UAE recons taking place between the end of the 2025 edition and now, and it normally doesn't take him too many attempts at a new race before he wins it.

Van der Poel will be looking for revenge during the spring, having missed out on a third San Remo and fourth Flanders title in the past few weeks, and Roubaix has been his banker since 2023, winning all of the past three editions solo.

Strength-wise, he too looks to be at an all-time high, and he should have the technical advantage as stated. Even arriving at the velodrome for a two-up sprint, you would have Van der Poel as favourite, so while he is 2-0 down, it's hard to bet against him returning one victory back this Sunday.