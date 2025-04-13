'This is attempted manslaughter' – Mathieu van der Poel vows legal action against bidon-throwing Paris-Roubaix spectator

'It was really like a stone hitting my face' says triple Roubaix winner, following incident at 33km to go

Mathieu van der Poel on the attack at Paris-Roubaix
Mathieu van der Poel on the attack at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel soloed to a third consecutive Paris-Roubaix victory, equalling the winning runs set long ago by Octave Lapize and Francesco Moser but the Dutchman was angry as well as victorious after he was hit by a bidon thrown by a spectator 33km from the finish.

The bidon, which appeared to feature Visma-Lease A Bike branding, was hurled at Van der Poel towards the end of sector 8 at Templeuve. It hit him in the face.

