Paris-Roubaix Men Live - Van der Poel and Pogačar do battle again at Queen of the Classics

Refresh

The break's lead has now grown to over a minute. I think we can now safely call this the break of the day.

(Image credit: Getty Images) The break a little earlier. Their lead has since grown, up to 50 seconds.

220KM TO GO The leaders have 40 seconds. Things haven't calmed down yet in the peloton, but that's a significant advantage now.

That counter-attack has been brought back.

Pog has his nose back out of the wind now though.

Pogačar has taken matter into his own hands to hunt down those riders from his rival teams, and is leading the peloton.

The latest counter-attack has 7 riders, including a Visma and Alpecin rider.

The leaders have 20 seconds now, but there are still attacks and counter-attacks being made from the peloton. The battle to form the break isn't over yet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

230KM TO GO The leaders have about 15 seconds. The elastic hasn't snapped yet, but this could be the day's break.

Nils Politt was part of a chase group trying to join the leaders, but has been brought back. UAE do seem keen to get a man up the road.

The 8 riders in this lead group are: Oier Lazkano Kim Heiduk Jasper De Buyst Markus Hoelgaard Jonas Rutsch Abram Stockman Rory Townsend Max Walker

A couple of riders are trying to bridge up to them, including De Bondt.

Ineos, Lotto, EF, Q36.5 and Jayco-AlUla are some of the teams represented.

Oier Lazkano is one of the riders in this group.

About 10 riders have gone clear and the peloton has this time sat up - for now at least.

240KM TO GO Still no break has formed. This is one of the best breaks to get into of the season. Not only for the prestige, but for the fact that getting up the road early leads to a high placing more often here than at other races - or even, in the case of Matt Hayman in 2016, Johan Vansummeren in 2011 and Stuart O’Grady in 2006 victory.

Dries De Bondt tried an attack, and had Tim Wellens of UAE Team Emirates - XRG on his wheel. Neither managed to go clear, but could UAE have a strategy of trying to get a man up the road?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton aren't happy with this group, and bring them back.

He's stitting up to allow a group of about 10 chasers to join him.

Matteo Moschetti has attacked solo and has a small gap.

250KM TO GO About 10km in to the race and the break is yet to form.

They too have been brought back.

He has 2 riders with him, one of whom is Alexander Kristoff, no less.

Ludovic Robeet of Cofidis tries his luck.

He and the others have been brought back.

After a subdued initial few metres, Jonas Abrahamsen kicks off the battle to get into the day’s break with the first attack.

OFFICIAL START And we're off!

(Image credit: Getty Images) The riders at the start, offering us a look at the all-important weather conditions. It’s grey and mild, but not raining - for now. It did rain last night, so the cobblestones will be more wet than they were yesterday for the women's race.

The riders are in Compiègne and making their way through the neutralised one. Excitement is building!

Pogačar might have got the better of Van der Poel on the cobblestones last week, but Paris-Roubaix is a very different prospect. With its flat terrain and severity of the cobblestones, this is very much The Dutchman's territory. Pog might be the man everyone’s talking about, but Van der Poel is still the favourite.

If he’s to win, Pogačar will have to defeat a certain Mathieu van der Poel, as the pair resume their thrilling rivalry. So far it’s 1-1 this spring with the former taking the Tour of Flanders and the latter Milan-Sanremo, and this will be their final showdown before they go their separate ways for the next phase of the season.

That is of course partly down to the presence of one man - Tadej Pogačar. It’s hard to remember a race debut that’s been more anticipated than this one. We’ve speculated for years how he might fare on the cobblestones of Paris-Roubaix, and now, following his late announcement of his intention to ride, we get to find out as he takes on the unique The Slovenian has conquered all before him so far in his career - this feels like the final frontier.

It’s the one we’ve all been waiting for. Paris-Roubaix is always a special race, but the stage is set for the 2025 edition to be one of the best ever.