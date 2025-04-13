Paris-Roubaix Men Live - Van der Poel and Pogačar do battle again at Queen of the Classics

By last updated

Don't miss all the action from the elite men's 259.2km race from Compiègne to Roubaix

Refresh

The break's lead has now grown to over a minute. I think we can now safely call this the break of the day.

Belgian Jasper De Buyst of Lotto Cycling Team pictured in action during the men elite race of the 'Paris-Roubaix' one day cycling race, 259,2 km from Compiegne to Roubaix, France, on Sunday 13 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

220KM TO GO

That counter-attack has been brought back.

Pog has his nose back out of the wind now though.

Pogačar has taken matter into his own hands to hunt down those riders from his rival teams, and is leading the peloton.

The latest counter-attack has 7 riders, including a Visma and Alpecin rider.

The leaders have 20 seconds now, but there are still attacks and counter-attacks being made from the peloton. The battle to form the break isn't over yet.

The pack of riders cycles during the 122nd edition of the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic cycling race, 259,2 km between Compiegne and Roubaix, northern France on April 13, 2025. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

230KM TO GO

Nils Politt was part of a chase group trying to join the leaders, but has been brought back. UAE do seem keen to get a man up the road.

The 8 riders in this lead group are:

A couple of riders are trying to bridge up to them, including De Bondt.

Ineos, Lotto, EF, Q36.5 and Jayco-AlUla are some of the teams represented.

Oier Lazkano is one of the riders in this group.

About 10 riders have gone clear and the peloton has this time sat up - for now at least.

240KM TO GO

Dries De Bondt tried an attack, and had Tim Wellens of UAE Team Emirates - XRG on his wheel. Neither managed to go clear, but could UAE have a strategy of trying to get a man up the road?

The pack of riders cycles during the 122nd edition of the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic cycling race, 259,2 km between Compiegne and Roubaix, northern France on April 13, 2025. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton aren't happy with this group, and bring them back.

He's stitting up to allow a group of about 10 chasers to join him.

Matteo Moschetti has attacked solo and has a small gap.

250KM TO GO

They too have been brought back.

He has 2 riders with him, one of whom is Alexander Kristoff, no less.

Ludovic Robeet of Cofidis tries his luck.

He and the others have been brought back.

After a subdued initial few metres, Jonas Abrahamsen kicks off the battle to get into the day’s break with the first attack.

OFFICIAL START

Riders wait prior to the start of the the 122nd edition of the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic cycling race, 259,2 km between Compiegne and Roubaix, northern France on April 13, 2025. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are in Compiègne and making their way through the neutralised one. Excitement is building!

Pogačar might have got the better of Van der Poel on the cobblestones last week, but Paris-Roubaix is a very different prospect. With its flat terrain and severity of the cobblestones, this is very much The Dutchman's territory. Pog might be the man everyone’s talking about, but Van der Poel is still the favourite.

If he’s to win, Pogačar will have to defeat a certain Mathieu van der Poel, as the pair resume their thrilling rivalry. So far it’s 1-1 this spring with the former taking the Tour of Flanders and the latter Milan-Sanremo, and this will be their final showdown before they go their separate ways for the next phase of the season.

That is of course partly down to the presence of one man - Tadej Pogačar. It’s hard to remember a race debut that’s been more anticipated than this one. We’ve speculated for years how he might fare on the cobblestones of Paris-Roubaix, and now, following his late announcement of his intention to ride, we get to find out as he takes on the unique 

It’s the one we’ve all been waiting for. Paris-Roubaix is always a special race, but the stage is set for the 2025 edition to be one of the best ever.

Hello and welcome to the 2025 Paris-Roubaix!

Latest on Cyclingnews