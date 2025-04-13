Paris-Roubaix: Mathieu van der Poel powers to third win in a row as runner-up Tadej Pogačar deals with crash, puncture

By published

Mads Pedersen outduels Wout van Aert, Florian Vermeersch for third

Paris-Roubaix 2025: Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck celebrates his third consecutive victory
Paris-Roubaix 2025: Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck celebrates his third consecutive victory (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has soared to his third straight victory in Paris-Roubaix after a crash and high-tension pursuit by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) ended with a solo triumph for the Dutchman.

Pogačar and Van der Poel were leading the race with some 40 kilometres to go when the Slovenian fell hard on a right hand bend, suffering injuries in his left wrist and being delayed when he needed a replacement bike, with a subsequent front wheel puncture then compounding his woes.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews