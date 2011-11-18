The Cyclingnews guide to rider transfers 2011-2012

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara looks after Leopard Trek leader Fränk Schleck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) accepts the thunderous applause of the gathered masses. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Kenny Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

To keep up with all the transfer news, Cyclingnews has put together a handy summary of all the new signings, re-signings, retirements and exits to keep you from getting lost. We'll be adding updates as all the news comes in so be sure to check back to get the latest updates.

AG2R La Mondiale

Ins: Sylvain Georges (Big-Mat Auber 93), Romain Bardet (Chambéry CF), Jimmy Casper (Saur Sojasun), Manuel Belletti (Colnago CSF Inox), Julien Berard (re-signed), Amir Zargari (Azad University), Boris Shiplevsky (Tabriz Petrochemical)

Outs: David Le Lay (Saur Sojasun), Cyril Dessel (retiring), Yuriy Krivtsov, Julien Loubet

Astana

Ins: Paolo Tiralongo (re-signed), Francesco Masciarelli (re-signed), Andrey Kaschekin (Lampre-ISD), Egor Silin (Katusha), Jacopo Guarnieri (LIquigas-Cannondale), Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-ISD), Dimitry Muravyev (RadioShack), Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil), Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quickstep), Alexander Vinokourov (re-signed), Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack),

Outs: Remi Di Gregorio (Cofidis), Simon Clarke (GreenEdge), Tomas Vaitkus (GreenEdge), Allan Davis (GreenEdge)

BMC Racing Team

Ins: Cadel Evans, George Hincapie (re-signed), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo), Brent Bookwalter, Marcus Burghardt, Steve Morabito, Manuel Quinziato, Michael Schär, Martin Kohler, Mathias Frank (all re-signed), Marco Pinotti, Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Klaas Lodewyck (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Danilo Wyss (re-signed), Steve Cummings (Sky),

Outs: Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare), Chad Beyer (RealCyclist), Karsten Kroon (Saxo Bank), John Murphy (Kenda)

Cofidis

Ins: Remi Di Gregorio (Astana), David Moncoutie, Tristan Valentin, Romain Zingle (all re-signed), Edwig Cammaerts (Landbouwkrediet), Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Caja Rural), Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Highroad), Arnaud Labbe, Rudy Molard (re-signed).

Outs: Remy Cusin (Team Type 1), Julien El Fares (Team Type 1), Jens Keukeleire (GreenEdge)



Euskatel - Euskadi

Ins: Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau, Mikel Nieve Ituralde (all re-signed), Mikel Bizkarra, Victor Cabedo Carda, Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (all Orbea Continental)

Outs: Koldo Fernandez (Garmin-Cervelo), Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar), Daniel Sesma, Javier Aramendia, Inaki Isasi (retiring)

Team Garmin-Cervelo

Ins: Johan Vansummeren (re-signed), David Millar (re-signed), Sebastian Rosseler (Radioshack), Alex Rasmussen (HTC-Highroad), Raymond Kreder, Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Chipotle), Alex Howes (Garmin-Chipotle), Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Robbie Hunter, Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Cervelo), Thomas Dekker, Christophe Le Mevel, Christian Vande Velde, Tom Danielson, Martyn Maaskant, Dave Zabriskie, Andreas Klier, Tom Peterson, Tyler Farrar, Andrew Talansky, Sep Vanmarcke, Jack Bauer.

Outs: Jack Bobridge (GreenEdge), Travis Meyer (GreenEdge), Cameron Meyer (GreenEdge), Thor Hushovd (BMC), Brett Lancaster (GreenEdge), Matt Wilson (GreenEdge), Julian Dean (GreenEdge)

GreenEdge

Ins: Daniel Teklehaymanot (neo), Travis Meyer, Cameron Meyer, Jack Bobridge (all Garmin-Cervelo), Stuart O'Grady (Leopard-Trek), Pieter Weening (Rabobank), Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank), Simon Gerrans (Sky), Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil), Simon Clarke (Astana), Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank-Sungard), Matt Wilson (Garmin-Cervelo), Tomas Vaitkus (GreenEdge), Svein Tuft (Spidertech-C10), Robbie McEwen (RadioShack), Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack), Michael Albasini (HTC-Highroad), Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad), Jens Keukeleire (Cofidis), Leigh Howard (HTC-Highroad), Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ), Allan Davis (Astana), Brett Lancaster (Garmin-Cervelo), Mitch Docker (Skil-Shimano), Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet), Julian Dean (Garmin-Cervelo), Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare), Daryl Impey (NetApp), Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn (Jayco-AIS)

HTC-Highroad (disbanding)

Ins:

Outs: All riders - team folding: Tony Martin, Peter Velits, Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Patrick Gretsch (Skil-Shimano), Mark Renshaw (Rabobank), Alex Rasmussen (Garmin-Cervelo), Michael Albasini (GreenEdge), Matt Goss (GreenEdge), Frantisek Rabon, Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Marco Pinotti (BMC), Leigh Howard (GreenEdge), Matthew Brammeier (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Bernhard Eisel, Mark Cavendish (Sky)

Katusha

Ins: Pavel Brutt, Denis Galimzyanov, Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver, Joan Horrach Rippoll (all re-signed), Angel Vicioso (Androni), Xavier Florencio (Geox), Gatis Smukulis (HTC-Highroad), Alexander Kristoff (BMC), Maxim Belkov, Giampaolo Caruso, Nikita Eskov, Oscar Freire Gomez (Rabobank), Marco Haller, Petr Ignatenko, Timofey Kritskiy, Alberto Losada Alguacil, Daniel Moreno Fernandez, Luca Paolini, Alexander Porsev, Rüdiger Selig, Simon Spilak, Yury Trofimov, Alexey Tsatevitch, Maxime Vantomme

Outs: Stijn Vandenbergh (QuickStep), Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini), Vladimir Karpets (Movistar), Egor Silin (Astana), Daniel Di Luca

Lampre-ISD

Ins: Davide Cimolai (Liquigas), Diego Ulissi, Adriano Malori (re-signed), Davide Vigano (Leopard Trek), Morris Possoni (Sky)

Outs: Andrey Kashechkin (Astana), David Loosli (retired), Thomas Tiozzo (Geox-TMC)

Leopard Trek (forming RadioShack-Nissan-Trek in 2012)

Ins: Ben Hermans (signed with Leopard Trek), Grégory Rast (signed with Leopard Trek), Benjamin King, Jesse Sergent, Nelson Oliveira, Matthew Busche, Christopher Horner, Andreas Klöden, Janez Brajkovic, Markel Irizar, Haimar Zubeldia (all RadioShack), Jens Voigt, Andy Schleck, Fränk Schleck, Daniele Bennati, Fabian Cancellara, Jakob Fuglsang, Maxime Monfort, Robert Wagner, George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong).





RadioShack (current organisation disbanding)

Ins: Gianni Meersman (FDJ), Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) - contracts with Radioshack for 2012

Outs: Sebastian Rosseler (Garmin-Cervelo), Michal Kwiatkowski (Lotto-Ridley), Sergio Paulinho (Saxo Bank), Geoffroy Lequatre (Bretagne-Schuller)

Liquigas-Cannondale

Ins: Alessandro Vanotti, Sylvester Szmyd, Cristiano Salerno, Peter Sagan, Juraj Sagan, Daniel Oss, Vincenzo Nibali, Alan Marangoni, Kristjan Koren, Mauro Da Dalto, Damiano Caruso, Paolo Longo Borghini, Ivan Basso, Valerio Agnoli, Elia Viviani, Fabio Sabatini, Simone Ponzi, Maciej Paterski, Davide Cimolai, Eros Capecchi, Maciek Bodnar (all re-signed)

Outs: Davide Cimolai

Movistar

Ins: Giovanni Visconti, Pablo Lastras Garcia, Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil, Angel Madrazo, Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi, Sergio Pardilla Bellon, Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (all re-signed), Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Outs: José Vicente Garcia Acosta (retired)

Lotto-Belisol (was Omega Pharma-Lotto)



Ins: Jurgen Van den Broeck, Bart De Clercq, Francis De Greef, Jens Debusschere, Kenny Dehaes, Gert Dockx, André Greipel, (Ger), Adam Hansen (Aus), Olivier Kaisen, Maarten Neyens, Vicente Reynes (Spa), Jürgen Roelandts, Marcel Sieberg (Ger), Jurgen Vandewalle, Jelle Vanendert, and Frederik Willems

New signings: Lars Bak (Den), Gaetan Bille, Brian Bulgac (Ned), Sander Cordeel, Greg Henderson (Nze), Frederique Robert, Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri), Tosh Van der Sande, Dennis Vanendert, Jonas Vangenechten and Joost Van Leijen (Ned)

Outs: Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Adam Blythe, Klaas Lodewyck (both BMC)

Quickstep (Omega Pharma-QuickStep in 2012)



Ins: Kevin De Weert (re-signed), Tony Martin, Peter Velits, Martin Velits (HTC-Highroad), Stijn Vandenbergh (Katusha), Sylvain Chavanel (re-signed), Tom Boonen (re-signed), Michal Kwiatkowski (RadioShack), Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM), Frantisek Rabon, Bert Grabsch (HTC-Highroad), Andy Fenn (An Post-Sean Kelly), Sylvain Chavanel, Kristof Vandewalle, Guillaume Van Keirsbulck, Dries Devenyns, Gert Steegmans, Francesco Chicchi (all re-signed), Matthew Brammeier (HTC-Highroad), Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack)

Outs: Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), Davide Malacarne (Europcar)

Rabobank

Ins: Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad), Laurens Ten Dam, Steven Kruijswijk, Rick Flens, Stef Clement, Lars Boom, Juan Manuel Garate (all re-signed),

Outs: Pieter Weening (GreenEdge), Sebastian Langeveld (GreenEdge)

Saxo Bank-SunGard

Ins: Nicki Sørensen (re-signed), Sergio Paulinho (Radioshack), Matteo Tosatto (re-signed), Manuele Boaro (re-signed), Takashi Miyazawa (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Karsten Kroon (BMC), Bruno Pires (Leopard Trek).





Skil-Shimano (Project 1t4i)



Ins: John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad), Koen de Kort (re-signed), Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad), Yann Huguet, Tom Veelers, Albert Timmer, Marcel Kittel, Alexandre Geniez, Simon Geschke, Johannes Frohlinger, Bert De Backer (all re-signed), Jonas Aaen Jørgensen, Jaroslaw Marycz and Ran Margaliot

Outs: Mitch Docker (GreenEdge)

Team Sky

Ins: Geraint Thomas (re-signed), Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia), Luke Rowe (neo), Richie Porte (Saxo Bank SunGard), Bernhard Eisel, Mark Cavendish, Davide Appollonio, Michael Barry, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Alex Dowsett, Juan Antonio Flecha, Christopher Froome, Mathew Hayman, Peter Kennaugh, Christian Knees, Thomas Lövkvist, Lars Petter Nordhaug, Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad), Salvatore Puccio, Kanstantsin Siutsou (HTC-Highroad), Ian Stannard, Christopher Sutton, Rigoberto Uran, Bradley Wiggins, Xabier Zandio (all re-signed unless otherwise stated).

Outs: Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge), Morris Possoni (Lampre-ISD)

Vacansoleil

Ins: Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano), Thomas De Gendt, Rob Ruygh, Wouter Poels, Romain Feillu (all re-signed)

Outs: Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM), Jens Mouris (GreenEdge), Borut Bozic (Astana)

