Jenkins, Beyer join Mancebo at Competitive Cyclist

Image 1 of 2 Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team) featured in the breakaway (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 2 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare) tries his hand at bridging to the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The newly-minted Competitive Cyclist team announced today the acquisition of Max Jenkins, 26, from UnitedHealthCare and Chad Beyer, 25, from BMC. The two riders will join Spaniard Francisco 'Paco' Mancebo on the team, currently known as RealCyclist.com.

Mancebo and two of his teammates from the 2011 season, Tommy Nankervis and Thoas Rabou, extended their contracts with the team.

Earlier this month Competitive Cyclist was named as the new title sponsor of the team which won five stage races this year with Mancebo: the Redlands Bicycle Classic, Sea Otter Classic, Tour of the Gila, Tour de Beauce and Cascade Cycling Classic. The team intends to expand its calendar for the coming year.

"I think our signings will go a long way to attain our goal for next year," said Directeur Sportif Gord Fraser. "This will provide better support for Paco when he's in a leadership position, and also hopefully give us more options so that we can race a bit more spontaneously."

Jenkins, a native of Novosibirsk, Russia,became a US citizen in 2007, and subsequently won the U23 national championships. He finished 11th overall at the Tour of Utah this year.

Beyer, a winner of the Tour of the Battenkill, has been a pro since 2009 and has participated in the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Poland and other World Tour races.