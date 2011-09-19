Pozzato joins Farnese Vini, Paulinho moves to Saxo Bank

Image 1 of 2 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 2 While Sergio Paulinho (RadioShack)'s solo attack in the endgame of stage 18 did not garner him a stage win, he was awarded most aggressive rider for his efforts. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The transfer carousel continues to turn, even as the world championships begin in Copenhsagen, with Filippo Pozzato confirming his move to Farnese Vini for 2012, while Portugal's Sergio Paulinho confirmed he is leaving RadioShack for Saxo Bank-SunGard.

Pozzato, 30, has been with Katusha for the last three years but has had limited riding time with the Russian team this year. Team manager Andre Tchmil criticised him publicly during the Spring Classics, and the Italian was not selected for any of the grand tours. His best result of of the was third overall in the Tour de Picardie anda crash at the Tour of Belgium left him with a fractured collarbone and fractured ribs.

He confirmed he was joining Farnese Vini after a night of refection on Saturday. His bad luck continued on Sunday, with him crashing out of the GP di Prato in Tuscany.

Pozzato said that he was determined to get his career back on track and was looking forward to working with sport director Luca Scinto. Farnese Vini is a Professional Continental team but hopes to secure invitations to the Spring Classics thanks to Pozzato's presence in the team.

"I think Farnese Vini will be the right team for me to restart my career," Pozzato said.

"I've always apprecaited the work of Scinto and I know that ability to build and motivate a good team of riders that can help a team leader. I'm ready to trust him and work with him. I know some people think it's a step down for me but I'm happy to go against general opinion. t's the best solution for me to rediscover my peace of mind and so get the results I want to."

Farnese Vini team manager Angelo Citracca said: “We know that our group of young riders is special, but without Visconti (who will leave the team for Movistar in 2012) we needed a new captain. Pozzato is a real flag bearer of Italian cycling in the world and is perfect for our project. We are confident we could help him win again."

Scinto said that having Pozzato on the team gives them an important advantage. "We'll be working with a real talent, a rider who has a great engine, so we need only to remind him of the basics of cycling, make him feel at home and have faith in him. I'm ready to be hard on him if necessary but I'm sure he refind his very best form."

Paulinho joins Contador at Saxo Bank-SunGard

Sergio Paulinho, 31, is joining Saxo Bank-SunGard after two years with RadioShack. He previously rode with Alberto Contador at Team Astana and will join the Spaniard at the Danish team.

"I am really happy and excited about joining Saxo Bank-SunGard. The team has always been a reference point for me personally, and I'm excited to work with Bjarne Riis, a director I've always admired. It's an important step in my career and I'm looking forward to next season already," Paulinho said in a press release.

"Sergio is a fantastic signing for our team. He is versatile and a world class support rider," said team owner Bjarne Riis. "He brings a lot of experience, he knows how to position himself in the peloton and his tactical skills are great. He rides a solid TT and in peak form he is solid in the mountains as well. This combination will definitely be of great use for us, especially in the Grand Tours."

The Portuguese rider, who signed for two years, rode both the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana this season. He won the silver medal at the road race at the 2004 Olympics, and won a stage at the Tour de France in 2010.