Boonen to stay with Quick Step

Gent-Wevelgem: Tom Boonen (Quick Step) sprints to victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Quick-Step team has announced that Tom Boonen has renewed his contract with the team for a further two years, with an option for 2014.

"We are very satisfied about the agreement we have reached," team manager Patrick Lefevere said in a statement issued by the Belgian team.

"Our team's history is strictly connected to Tom's history. Our team grew thanks to Tom, too, just like his personal achievements and the trophies he got are a result of the effort our team made to help him. Tom has been with us ever since the team was founded in 2003, and it's a pleasure to be able to go on working together."

Boonen has raced in the blue and grey Quick Step colours since 2003. He had been considering several offers but opted to stay after Lefevere secured the long-term future of the team by selling the management company to Czech billionaire Zdenek Bakala.

"I always said this team was my first choice," Boonen said in the statement.

"I feel great here, it's like a family. There's a good, professional environment which is exactly what I want. I had a long chat with Patrick about the sports goals, and not just those, that he and Mr Bakala have for the team in the near future, and I was fascinated by their ideas.”

“I am proud Patrick asked me to be a part of it, it's a big sign of the team's trust and consideration for me. Reaching this agreement will be a further incentive to do my best in the next few races and to give the team new successes as soon as possible."

Boonen will ride the Tour de France after missing last years race due to a knee injury.

